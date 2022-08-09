Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Features At Least Four New Starters  

WR: Mike Evans

WR: Chris Godwin

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Aaron Stinnie

C: Ryan Jensen

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Tristan Wirfs

TE: Cameron Brate

WR: Russell Gage

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Leonard Fournette

And here's a breakdown by position:

Quarterback – The Buccaneers will bring the same four quarterbacks to camp as they did a year ago, with Brady backed up by Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Griffin spent all of last season on the practice squad and may be ticketed for that crew again if Gabbert and Trask can hold on to their 2021 roles, as anticipated. Gabbert is likely to remain the primary backup to Brady, active on game days, but Trask is expected to get a lot of playing time in the preseason.

Running Back – The Buccaneers have five running backs on their camp roster and have typically kept four during the regular season in recent years, particularly if one of the last two makes a contribution in the return game or elsewhere on special teams. Fournette is the unquestioned starter in Week One for the first time in his three years with the team. Rookie third-rounder Rachaad White essentially replaces the departed Ronald Jones, though it is third-year man Ke'Shawn Vaughn who is listed second on the depth chart.

Wide Receiver – With Chris Godwin returning to practice in a limited fashion this past week, there is growing optimism that the duo of Godwin and Mike Evans (currently nursing a minor leg injury) will be in the starting lineup in Week One. They are joined in the listed 11 by one of the team's most significant offseason additions in free agency, former Falcon Russell Gage. The recently-acquired Julio Jones is listed behind Evans, with Tyler Johnson behind Godwin and Scotty Miller behind Gage.

Tight End – The Buccaneers had Gronkowski and Howard in their two listed tight end spots last year but no longer have either of them as options for the one tight end listing in 2022. That job goes to veteran and long-time Buccaneer Cameron Brate, who is relishing the opportunity to return to more of an every-down role. He is backed up by recent veteran addition Kyle Rudolph, who could see a lot of action in two-TE sets, and then by 2022 draftees Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.