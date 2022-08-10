Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dolphins Give Bucs a Different Look

After weeks of going up against each other, the Buccaneers’ offense and defense faced a welcome challenge in Wednesday’s joint practice, with the Dolphins showing unfamiliar schemes on both sides of the ball

Aug 10, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for an upcoming opponent, they use film study and scouting reports to get a feel for what they will be up against on Sunday. Now imagine replacing that film study with 20-something hours of actual on-field study of that team and how much better your knowledge of your opponent would be.

That's where the Buccaneers' offense and defense are three weeks into training camp. They've seen enough of each other's tendencies and strengths to build up some muscle memory. Each side has some advantages it wouldn't have in a typical game.

Enter the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers and Dolphins held the first of the two joint practices they scheduled leading up to their preseason opener on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. These workouts are taking place about a mile from the stadium, at the Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center and its three pristine practice fields. For both sides it removes the cheat code of over-familiarity, and that's a welcome development.

"It breaks camp up," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "After a while you get to know each other's plays and cheat some things as opposed to playing it honest. Just seeing a different color jersey gets you through the rest of training camp as opposed to going against the same guys every day."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice With the Miami Dolphins, August 10

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins huddle before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins huddle before 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Wes Welker and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Wes Welker and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Sean Spence, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald, Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Sean Spence, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald, Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 and Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 and Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Titus O'Neill during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 105

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Titus O'Neill during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Miami Dolphins at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Lavonte David called Wednesday's practice "fun" and a solid day of work for his squad. If you're less familiar with your opponent's tendencies you have to rely more on your own ability to diagnose what is happening and react to it in the ways you have been taught.

"Going against another team, you get a chance to see different offensive styles," said David. "Gives you a chance to put your keys to work. Taking stuff that you learned in the film room and putting it on the field and stuff like that. You can't really guess, you can't anticipate, you've just got to let the football play out. Just use your rules and let it play out from there. That's definitely that we saw today, we got a lot of different looks from them – a lot of boots, play-actions, and stuff like that. It definitely was a chance for us to…a lot of things we can learn from."

The two teams run somewhat analogous 3-4 defensive schemes but their offenses don't bear much similarity to each other. For example, Cornerback Carlton Davis noted that the Dolphins have a pair of wide receivers unlike any in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both of whom are very fast and shifty. Bowles thinks new Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel is putting his stamp on the team's offense, particularly in the ground game. McDaniel was the run game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before being promoted to offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan, and the Dolphins added three running backs in the offseason in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel.

"We know they have a heck of a running game – we knew that from San Francisco," said Bowles. "Mike's a heck of a running game coordinator and they can put things together. We know they have a lot of speed outside and nobody's really showing anything. From a work standpoint, it was good to get the work against a different offense. We see different blocking, they have different runs than what we see in practice, so the work was great. I don't think they showed us everything, nor did we show them everything."

There's no scoreboard at a joint practice, or rather what look like scoreboards are actually displaying what period of that practice is in action and how many snaps and minutes are left in it. It's impossible to declare a 'winner,' though some individual snaps clearly go one way or another. Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones, for instance, turned in several big plays while covered by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Overall, the action looked relatively even, though each team will decide how it went after closely studying the practice tape.

"I thought it was good work on both sides of the ball," said Bowles. "We competed for the most part and it was clean – got chippy at the end; have to make sure we control that tomorrow – but it was good work on both sides. Got to look at the film, [but] we got a lot of good things done against different people, different blocking schemes, both sides of the ball, different coverages, different route running, so it was good for us because we normally go up against big receivers on defense and our offense goes against their blitzing scheme, so it's good to get a different approach."

news

Carlton Davis Gets 'Good Flashback' from Tyreek Hill Battle

Bucs CB Carlton Davis helped set the tone early for his side in Wednesday's joint practice, faring well against a familiar foe, former Chief Tyreek Hill, in one-on-one drills

news

What the Bucs Are Saying: August 10

Read key quotes and watch today's press conferences following coach and player media availability.

news

Bucs Have New Look at Safety, DL on First Defensive Depth Chart of 2022

There will be at least three new starters on defense for the Buccaneers this year, including veteran addition Akiem Hicks up front and fourth-year man Mike Edwards on the back end

news

Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Features At Least Four New Starters

Tampa Bay's first depth chart of 2022, which is still a work in progress, lists new starters at both guard spots plus tight end and one receiver spot, and a decision still looms at center as well

news

Five Battles to Watch in Joint Practices with the Dolphins

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will get together at the AdventHealth Training Center for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and there are some specific head-to-head matchups that will be very entertaining

news

Live Drill Raises Intensity at Bucs' Camp

The Buccaneers finished the second week of training camp with a very competitive – not to mention, loud – practice complete with a hard-fought live goal-line drill near the end

news

Bucs' Leaning on 2021 Draft Class More in 2022

The first two weeks of training camp have made it clear that the Buccaneers' 2021 draft class is going to have a much bigger collective impact on the team's fortunes in year two

news

Five Bucs Who Could Play a Lot in the Preseason Opener

From a young and unproven quarterback to a linebacker looking to step into an important role, here are some Buccaneer players who may be in line for a lot of action when the Dolphins visit next Saturday night

news

Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Leaves Early

Chris Godwin took part in individual-position drills on Friday in his first practice work in almost eight months, but his fellow star receiver, Mike Evans, may have suffered a minor injury during the field session

news

Cam Brate's Career Cycles Back Around

Ninth-year TE Cameron Brate is the healthiest he's been in a while and he's relishing the opportunity to see the type of playing time he did earlier in his career

news

Leonard Fournette Still Seen as Three-Down Back

In his first two seasons with the Buccaneers, Leonard Fournette has developed into a trustworthy back who provides value on any down and in any game situation, and that remains true in 2022

