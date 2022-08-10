Dolphins Give Bucs a Different Look

"We know they have a heck of a running game – we knew that from San Francisco," said Bowles. "Mike's a heck of a running game coordinator and they can put things together. We know they have a lot of speed outside and nobody's really showing anything. From a work standpoint, it was good to get the work against a different offense. We see different blocking, they have different runs than what we see in practice, so the work was great. I don't think they showed us everything, nor did we show them everything."

There's no scoreboard at a joint practice, or rather what look like scoreboards are actually displaying what period of that practice is in action and how many snaps and minutes are left in it. It's impossible to declare a 'winner,' though some individual snaps clearly go one way or another. Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones, for instance, turned in several big plays while covered by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Overall, the action looked relatively even, though each team will decide how it went after closely studying the practice tape.