What the Bucs Are Saying: August 10

(On going against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill)

"He's a different kind of receiver all around. He brings something to the game that no other receiver does, so to be able to go up against him in practice, especially early on in camp, just helps you fine-tune your skills and your technique. It was pretty good today. I'm excited to go back up against him tomorrow, him and [Jaylen] Waddle. They're just two fast, twitchy guys that you've just got to love and embrace going up against them. Like I said, there's no other receivers in the league that can do what they do."

(On breaking up the pass on the first rep of one-on-ones)

"I guess that is a good tone-setter, just starting it off fresh, because usually you've got to get into it. You're a little cold coming off, just starting practice, but I was ready. I've been up against him a couple of times in the past so I kind of know a little bit about his release packages and what he brings to the table. But at the end of the day, it's about competing. It's about you wanting to win, and I got the best of him on that rep."

(On if he has flashbacks of playing against Hill in two games in 2020)

"Yeah, yeah. That's something that's going to stick with you. Just having an off game, and then coming back and playing a great game in the Super Bowl, that's something that's going to always be a part of my memory, just because it was a pivotal moment in the season both times for us. Going up against him today was a good flashback. It was fun to get out there and just face him. Let's do it again. As a corner, I feel like you've got to have that mentality, to always want work, to always want to go up against whoever puts you to the test. Whoever's out there. So, it was fun."

(On if there was smack talk between him and Hill)

"No, we were keeping it cordial today, keeping it real cordial. Nice practice etiquette. Gotta see him again tomorrow, so anything you say today you've got to live up to it tomorrow. But it's fun, it's all love out there. We're just out here competing, trying to get better. We don't play them [in the 2022 regular season], so there's no real beef. If it was a team that we had on the schedule it might be a little different. But, no, we're cool."

(On if the Buccaneers secondary is continuing to evolve)

"Yeah, we're doing the thing. We're doing it. We are ready. Going up against our offense every day, we look good, but you can never really measure yourself too much because we're going against the same guys every day. It gets repetitive. So going up against new competition and being able to still perform and have that chemistry, it just shows how far your guys are with the chemistry and just getting into our season form. I would say we looked good today. You've still got to check the film because you can feel like you had a good day at practice and then check the film and it's like, 'Oh, god. I missed so many calls.' So we'll check the film and make sure that it was a good day of practice. But I feel like as a group we've taken a step. We've taken a step every year since I've been here, taken a step every year and I feel like this year we're going to be possibly the best back end. I said that. I said that."

(On the specifics of his interception in practice)