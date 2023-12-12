Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Bucs Emphasize 11 Personnel

Rookie WR Trey Palmer received extensive playing time in Atlanta as the Bucs went three-wide on most of their offensive snaps, plus veteran RB Chase Edmonds made the most of his limited playing time

Dec 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer*

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Ko Kieft

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker*, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers ran their offense almost exclusively through 11 personnel in Week 14 against the Falcons, meaning they had three receivers and one running back on the field for most plays. The Bucs used that three-wide grouping on 58 of 68 plays, which meant a lot of playing time for Mike Evans (93% usage rate), Trey Palmer (84%) and Chris Godwin (84%). All three of the Bucs' touchdowns came on plays with 11 personnel on the field. Wide receiver David Moore, who was elevated from the practice squad for the third week in a row, got 14 snaps and his first reception as a Buccaneer.

Cade Otton, who scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard catch with 31 seconds remaining, continued to play nearly every offensive snap, as he only came off the field for two plays. As noted on Monday, Otton has played 97.2% of the Bucs' offensive snaps this season and is the only tight end in the NFL with over 90% usage.

While Rachaad White continued to be a workhorse in the Bucs' backfield, with 57 snaps, veteran back Chase Edmonds also got 12 snaps and made the most of them. He had 10 touches on those 12 snaps, with eight carries, two receptions and a total of 58 yards from scrimmage.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey*, Pat O'Connor

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Keenan Isaac*

CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes*

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*

S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney

Greg Gaines saw his most robust share of defensive snaps this season, starting in place of injured nose tackle Vita Vea and playing 52 of a possible 72 snaps. Gaines finished the game with three tackles and his first sack as a Buccaneer. Rookie Calijah Kancey, who also had a sack in the game, led the Bucs' down lineman with 57 snaps, his second-highest total of the year. Patrick O'Connor logged a season-high 10 snaps and was responsible for the Bucs' first safety in three years when he tackled fullback Keith Smith in the end zone after a Desmond Ridder fumble.

Rookie safety Kaevon Merriweather saw significant playing time for the third time in the last four weeks, in this case collecting 28 defensive snaps. That was due in part to starting safety Ryan Neal leaving with an injury after 17 snaps. Cornerback Carlton Davis also left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, which made room for rookie cornerback Josh Hayes to play 14 snaps on defense.

Linebacker K.J. Britt filled in for the injured Devin White and played most of the game but did come off the field for 11 snaps. Rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis logged five snaps on defense.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

The Bucs kept six outside linebackers active for the game in Atlanta but Cam Gill didn't see any action on defense. He did, however, match Josh Hayes with a team high 26 snaps on special teams. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was next with 22 snaps, followed by linebacker J.J. Russell with 21. Just as he did on offense, Edmonds made the most of his 12 snaps on special teams with two solo tackles in kick coverage.

