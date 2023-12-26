Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Devin White Returns to Major Role

LB Devin White returned from a three-game absence in Week 16 and was on the field for 95% of the Bucs' defensive snaps as the Jaguars spent most of the game in three-receiver groupings

Dec 26, 2023 at 09:40 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

depth chart week 17

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

  • WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer*, David Moore
  • WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
  • LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
  • LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler
  • C: Robert Hainsey
  • RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett
  • RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
  • TE: Ko Kieft
  • TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham*
  • QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford
  • RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker*

Backup running back Chase Edmonds saw a larger portion of snaps than usual, getting on the field for 24 offensive plays, or 32% of the total. That was his highest usage rate of the season so far, and starter Rachaad White (50 snaps) was given a season-low 68% usage rate. White still led the team with 20 carries and had another six catches on seven targets, but Edmonds had a season-high 10 rushes.

Coming off a big game in Green Bay that included a game-clinching 52-yard catch-and-run, wide receiver David Moore also had a season-high snap total, with 23. He caught his only target for seven yards. Rookie Trey Palmer remained the team's primary third receiver but his snap rate came down a bit from recent weeks to 53%. He was targeted multiple times early in the game and finished with four catches for 42 yards.

Tight end Ko Kieft got 17 snaps on offense, his highest total since Week Two, as the Buccaneers ran 22 plays with at least two tight ends on the field. The Bucs also went to a jumbo package four times, with reserve tackle Justin Skule joining the front as an eligible receiver. Rookie TE Payne Durham also logged 11 snaps in these multiple-TE packages, and had the Bucs' longest catch of the day, a 25-yarder on his only target.

DEFENSE

  • DL: Calijah Kancey*, Pat O'Connor
  • NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Deadrin Senat
  • DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
  • OLB: Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts
  • ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell
  • ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*
  • OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
  • CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum
  • CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes*
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*
  • S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney

K.J. Britt made his fourth straight start at linebacker next to Lavonte David, but Devin White also returned to action, and in a big way. White was clearly the choice in nickel packages, and since the Jaguars ended up running nearly 87% of their plays with three receivers on the field that put him in position for a lot of action. By the end of the game, he had logged 63 of a possible 66 defensive snaps, or 95% of the total, while Britt was in for the other three plays. White recorded the first of the Bucs' four defensive takeaways with an interception to end Jacksonville's first drive.

Similarly, Ryan Neal returned to his starting spot at safety but it was Dee Delaney who got the most work opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. Delaney played 60 of the 66 snaps, compared to six for Neal and 20 for rookie Kaevon Merriweather. The Buccaneers also deployed cornerback Zyon McCollum at safety on some early-game downs, but cornerback Carlton Davis suffered a concussion on his 10th snap, which pressed McCollum into service at that spot. Merriweather's snaps came after Winfield left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half. Winfield was deemed not to have a concussion but the coaches didn't feel the need to put him back in the game with the Bucs up big on the scoreboard.

Along the defensive front, rookie Calijah Kancey got the most snaps, with 40. Shaq Barrett topped the edge rushers with 36 snaps, one more than rookie Yaya Diaby. Diaby turned his 35 snaps into 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

SPECIALISTS

  • P: Jake Camarda
  • PK: Chase McLaughlin
  • KO: Jake Camarda
  • H: Jake Camarda
  • LS: Zach Triner
  • PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*
  • KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Even with a slight uptick in his playing time on offense, Kieft was the Bucs' busiest special-teamer, logging 18 of a possible 20 snaps in that phase of the game. He pitched in with a tackle assist. Moore and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had 12 and 10 plays on special teams, respectively, and each turned in two solo tackles in kick coverage.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

WR David Moore handled a season-high snap total in Green Bay and was responsible for a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown catch…Kaevon Merriweather and Dee Delaney shared the duties at safety with Ryan Neal out
news

Bucs' Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Bucs Emphasize 11 Personnel

Rookie WR Trey Palmer received extensive playing time in Atlanta as the Bucs went three-wide on most of their offensive snaps, plus veteran RB Chase Edmonds made the most of his limited playing time
news

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack
news

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety
news

Bucs' Release Week 12 Depth Chart: Hayes, Merriweather Debut

The Buccaneers played seven different rookies on defense at various times in San Francisco in Week 11, with CB Josh Hayes and S Kaevon Merriweather seeing the first defensive snaps of their careers
news

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their outside linebackers active for the first time in Week 10 and rotated them heavily against the Titans, with Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts getting notable bumps in playing time
news

Bucs' Release Week 10 Depth Chart: Dee Delaney Adds Rotational Role

Versatile DB Dee Delaney took on a large role in the Bucs' secondary in Houston, and tight end Cade Otton pulled a rare feat for his position by playing every offensive snap
news

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out
news

Bucs' Release Week Eight Depth Chart: Calijah Kancey Gets More Run

Rookie DL Calijah Kancey logged his highest snap percentage in a game so far against Atlanta, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn continued to get all the reserve running back snaps
news

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Rookies Getting Involved

With Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis back from injuries and Payne Durham active for the first time, the Buccaneers got more contributions than ever out of their large rookie class in Week Six
news

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Young Receivers Step Up

Rookie Trey Palmer and second-year man Deven Thompkins saw a higher percentage of offensive plays in Week Four after an injury to Mike Evans, and both young receivers caught touchdown passes
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Antoine Winfield Jr. Is Everything, All at Once

Data Crunch: Fourth-year S Antoine Winfield Jr. is putting up statistical combos the league hasn't seen in at least a quarter-century…OLB Yaya Diaby is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks among rookies

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Plays vs. the Jags

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's 3 most improbable completions from Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Devin White Returns to Major Role

LB Devin White returned from a three-game absence in Week 16 and was on the field for 95% of the Bucs' defensive snaps as the Jaguars spent most of the game in three-receiver groupings

Mayfield-Evans Connection Thriving | A Next Gen Look at Jaguars-Bucs

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans exploited press coverage in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, and those two have now hooked up for a league-leading 13 touchdown passes

Todd Bowles: Young Players Settle Down, Step Up for Bucs

The Bucs' biggest stars shone bright in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but the team also got important contributions from such young players as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum and Trey Palmer

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Week 16 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 30-12 romping of the Jaguars in Week 16 

Todd Bowles on Fourth Straight Win, Not Slowing Down | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the impressive showing vs. Jacksonville, the team's resolve late in the season and the development on the young pieces on the roster.

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Yaya Diaby? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' dominant victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Jaguars vs. Bucs Week 16 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Bucs Dominate Jaguars to Deliver a Happy Holiday Season

Baker Mayfield's precision passing, Mike Evans' two touchdowns and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s all-around defensive dominance led the Buccaneers to a 30-12 victory over Jacksonville that has them one win away from a division title

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Getting Hot at the Right Time | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. QB Mayfield discussed winning four in a row, having more work to do and his connection with WR Mike Evans.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Jaguars vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 30-12 Week 16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory

Todd Bowles Says Baker Mayfield is Outstanding | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the dominating win against the Jags, the Bucs putting it all together at the right time and the force rookie OLB Yaya Diaby is becoming.

Breaking Down the Bucs' 30-Point Gift to the Jacksonville Jaguars | Nothing But Bucs

On a Christmas Eve Victory edition of the show, host T.J. Rives returns to re-live the Buccaneers 30-12 win over the Jaguars Sunday night. That's now 4 wins in a row and he has insight and perspective from field level on the win. Plus, get all the great highlights from Buccaneers Radio and interviews with the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antione Winfield, Jr. and coach Todd Bowles. Ho. Ho. Ho. The Bucs are on the cusp of the playoffs late in the year and you can enjoy all of the big moments right here on "Nothing But Bucs!"

What's Next: Bucs Stay Home to Seek Division Title Win vs. Saints

The Buccaneers will ride a four-game winning streak into their Week 17 rematch with the Saints, knowing a victory would give them a third straight NFC South crown

Baker Whips Up Another Fine Performance | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Mike Evans Hauls in 2 TD's vs. Jags | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Best Photos From Jaguars vs. Bucs | Week 16

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Godwin Still Amazed by Mike Evans, 'Insane to Me' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. WR Godwin discussed focusing on one game at a time and the grit of the Buccaneers.
Advertising