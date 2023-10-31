Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out

Oct 31, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

chase edmonds

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton, David Wells

TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker*

Running back Chase Edmonds returned to the active roster after a four-week stint on injured reserve and immediately took over as the primary reserve behind starter Rachaad White. That's overstating the matter a bit; Edmonds did have twice as many offensive snaps as Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but the total was only eight to four. Still, the Buccaneers have updated their depth chart to put Edmonds between White and Vaughn. Rookie back Sean Tucker was inactive for the game with Edmonds back in the mix.

Aaron Stinnie drew his first start of the season with Matt Feiler sidelined by a knee injury, and he played all 68 offensive snaps. Those were the first offensive snaps taken by any offensive lineman other than the Week One starting five for Tampa Bay; prior to Week Eight, the Bucs were the only team in the league who had the same five lineman play every snap.

Tight end Cade Otton continues to inch towards maximum playing time. Against Buffalo he was on the field for 66 of a possible 68 offensive snaps, and over eight games he's been involved in 439 out of the team's 454 plays. Otton was targeted six times during the game and caught four passes for 27 yards. That does not include his catch on the Bucs' successful two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Rookie wide receiver saw his biggest snap share of the season in Buffalo, as the Bucs played most of the game in three-receiver sets. Palmer logged 56 snaps, just two fewer than starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who had 58 each. Reserve tight ends Payne Durham and Ko Kieft combined for just 14 snaps.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey*, Mike Greene

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum

CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes*

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*

S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien*

The Bills' offense also spent most of the game in "11" personnel, which meant slot corner Christian Izien was very busy. Izien logged 63 defensive snaps, out of a total of 69 for the team. Cornerback Zyon McCollum, who saw some action on defense in Week Seven even with starting outside corners Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean healthy, did not see any defensive snaps against the Bills.

With nose tackle Vita Vea out with a groin injury, Greg Gaines was on the field for 48 of the 69 snaps, his largest total of plays in any game so far this season. He and rookie Calijah Kancey (41 snaps) were by far the most active of the six down lineman who appeared in the game, with the other four all playing 18 snaps or fewer.

Outside linebackers Anthony Nelson and Yaya Diaby recorded 25 and 24 snaps on defense, respectively, and each recorded a sack.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Despite having a significant role on defense, Anthony Nelson also logged 16 snaps on special teams, out of a possible 26. Zyon McCollum was on the field for 21 of those plays, as were linebackers K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis and outside linebacker Cam Gill. Dennis notched a kick-coverage tackle for the second game in a row after returning from a hamstring injury.

