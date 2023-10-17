Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Rookies Getting Involved

The Buccaneers did not make any official changes to their depth chart in Week Seven, but there are some developing trends in terms of playing time. A good number of them involved rookies, as the Buccaneers had 13 NFL newcomers among their 48 active players against Detroit on Sunday, 12 of whom got into the game.

That included tight end Payne Durham, who had been inactive for each of the Bucs' first four games. Against the Lions, the Buccaneers made a switch at their third tight end spot, activating Durham and placing David Wells on the inactive list. The Bucs still started the game with tight ends Cade Otton and Ko Kieft on the field, and Otton played all but two of the team's offensive snaps. But Durham saw some action in the first quarter and logged six snaps, one of which resulted in his first NFL reception, an eight-yarder.

For the second game in a row, fourth-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the primary backup to Rachaad White, recording 12 snaps, on which he got six carries for nine yards and was also targeted twice in the passing game. Rookie back Sean Tucker played on special teams but did not get in the game on offense.

Rookie wideout Trey Palmer continues to emerge as the Bucs' primary third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Palmer was on the field for 37 of the team's 56 offensive plays, more than double the 14 snaps that second-year man Deven Thompkins got. Palmer was also targeted seven times compared to two for Thompkins. That actually resulted in two receptions for each receiver, though Palmer's two went for 47 yards while Thompkins' two went for -2 yards.

DEFENSE