Rob Gronkowski's Retirement, Training Camp Dates & More | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers release punter Bradley Pinion

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers released veteran punter Bradley Pinion, concluding his three-year career with the club. Pinion joined the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after spending the first four seasons of his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers. Pinion's departure was speculated, and his fate sealed as the Buccaneers' utilized a fourth-round pick on Jake Camarda back in April. Additionally, Tampa Bay also has second-year pro Sterling Hofrichter on the roster and Pinion's release opens a vacant spot on the roster. In his three seasons as a Buccaneer, Pinion averaged 43.6 yards per punt with a net of 39.1. Most notably, Pinion set a single-season record in 2019 with 88 kickoff touchbacks.

Buccaneers announce additional seating area named the Krewe's Nest

In response to a plethora of 2022 season passes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a change. The club announced on Wednesday an additional seating area called the Krewe's Nest will be located in the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium. The section will provide 3,600 additional seats, upgrading the stadium's capacity to nearly 70,000 for the Buccaneers' highly-anticipated 2022 schedule. Along with discounted parking, Krewe's nest season pass holders will receive priority in 2022 playoff purchases, combined with the opportunity to upgrade seats for the 2023 season.

Training camp dates announced

In 2022 – featuring one of the toughest schedules in the league and several marquee headliners – the Buccaneers will venture on their quest for another Super Bowl title. The foundation for the future starts now during training camp, optimizing the chance at hoisting another Lombardi Trophy. On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced their 2022 training camp schedule at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Here is the complete list of practices:

Wednesday, July 27: Sean Pass Members

Thursday, July 28: Season Pass Members

Friday, July 29: Stadium Club Members

Saturday, July 30: Season Pass Members

Monday, August 1: Military Day presented by USAA

Tuesday, August 2: Season Pass Members

Wednesday, August 3: Community Day

Saturday, August 6: Stadium Club Members

Sunday, August 7: Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 9: Women of Red Day at Training camp presented by AdventHealth

Wednesday, August 10: Season Pass Members (joint practice with Miami Dolphins)

Thursday, August 11: Season Pass Members (joint practice with Miami Dolphins)