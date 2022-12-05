Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

Dec 05, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

lo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated 10th-year veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve, meaning he will be available to play on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. To make room for Ryan on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived rookie safety Nolan Turner.

Ryan's return comes at an opportune time for Tampa Bay, which listed both of its starting safeties – Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – as to doubtful to play on Monday night. Ryan had missed the previous seven games after suffering a foot injury in Week Four against the Kansas City Chiefs, including the last five while on injured reserve. Players must be out for at least four games before they are eligible to return from I.R.; Ryan was designated for return on Wednesday.

In the three full games he played prior to his injury, Ryan was on the field for approximately 71% of the team's defensive snaps. He recorded 10 tackles before being sidelined, along with one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ryan brings a wealth of experience to the Bucs' secondary, as well as positional versatility and excellent communication skills. He has seen action at both cornerback and safety and is experienced in the slot. That could come in handy, as well, as the Buccaneers are likely to be without their top two nickel back options, with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also doubtful to play on Monday.

Ryan has played in 144 regular-season games with 117 starts, spending four seasons with the Patriots, three with the Titans and two with the Giants before joining the Buccaneers this year. His career totals include 714 tackles, 19 interceptions, 97 passes defensed, 13.0 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Turner joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in May. He opened the season on the practice squad and was elevated for two games before getting promoted to the 53-man roster in Week Eight. He has played in four games, exclusively on special teams.

