Bucs Look to Get 'Ballhawk' Mike Edwards More Work

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-20 win in Las Vegas last weekend, second-year safety Mike Edwards was on the field for 13 of his team's 65 defensive snaps, including two erased by penalties. That was enough time for Edwards to snare one interception that ended up not counting due to an unrelated penalty and to tip one pass that led to an Antoine Winfield interception that did count.

That's an efficient use of one's time at work.

In fact, Edwards has played 65 defensive plays this season, including ones with penalties, and has picked off two passes (plus the one that was erased) and broken up three passes. It's no wonder that after Sunday's game in Vegas Head Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs needed to get Edwards on the field more.

"Every time Mike gets in the ballgame he makes a play," said Arians. 'It's like, 'Hey, let's get him in the game!' He got the interception and it got called back. But then he got the tip that made Antoine get the interception, so Mike is the playmaker. And when it's a passing situation, we have to have him on the field."

The problem, of course, is that the Buccaneers have a number of other playmakers in the secondary, not to mention a bunch of effective pass-rushers who need a lot of playing time, and you can only play 11 at a time. Call it a good problem, one that Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and his staff are trying to solve by coming up with different personnel combinations, ideally ones that play to the strengths of each player. Some of those have involved having all three of their young and aggressive safeties – Edwards, Winfield and Jordan Whitehead – on the field at the same time. The versatility of those players, particularly Winfield, makes that a solid option.

"It all depends on the game plan, who we're playing that week, how our matchups go and how the game plan installation goes," said Bowles. "Mike is playing a lot more, obviously. We love Jordan and we love Winfield, as well. You try to combine those three every chance we get, [but] the problem is we've got a front seven that plays well, also. It's hard to take somebody off the field and put somebody else in. We keep tinkering with it, keep tweaking it and try to find the right combinations. Hopefully it works every week."