2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Divisional Round Playoffs

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

· Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

· The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

· The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

· The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense.

Saints:

· Drew Brees was without his top receiver for a good portion of the season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who averaged 117.5 receptions per season during his first four years in the NFL, did not play for eight weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Tampa Bay. He then missed three games in December with another injury and finished the season with just 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns. However, that is no longer an issue for Brees and the Saints, as Thomas returned for the start of the playoffs and had five catches for 73 yards and a score against Chicago.

· Mike Nolan, who served as the Saints' linebackers coach for the past three seasons, left in the offseason to take the offensive coordinator job in Dallas. To fill Nolan's spot, the Saints promoted Michael Hodges, who had been promoted from defensive assistant to assistant linebackers coach in 2019. New Orleans also added Cory Robinson as a defensive assistant; Robinson had previously served a training camp internship with the Saints in 2019.

· Though their starter remains the same, the Saints also made several headlines at the quarterback position in the offseason. After Teddy Bridgewater signed with Carolina to replace Cam Newton as the Panthers' starter, the Saints signed former Buccaneer Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. Winston will have a chance to be the primary backup to Drew Brees, as Bridgewater was last year, but New Orleans is likely to continue to keep three quarterbacks active on game days. That's because the third one, Taysom Hill, is really a Swiss Army knife of an offensive weapon who has lined up at quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver. Perhaps portending an even larger role in the offense in 2020 for Hill, the Saints re-signed him in the offseason to a lucrative two-year contract extension. Brees also signed a new two-year contract in March, though that has become a relatively routine transaction in New Orleans.

· The Saints surprised some pundits in May when they released starting right guard Larry Warford, who was coming off his third straight Pro Bowl campaign. However, the team had used a first-round pick on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who could step right in at Warford's spot. If he does, the Saints' excellent offensive line would be comprised completely of players the team has drafted in the first three rounds since 2013, including first-rounders Ruiz, center Erik McCoy and left guard Andrus Peat.

· The Saints went back to the future in their secondary. With starting safety Vonn Bell leaving for Cincinnati via free agency, the team re-signed Malcolm Jenkins, who left the Philadelphia Eagles after six seasons and three Pro Bowls. Jenkins returns to his first NFL home, as he started for the Saints for most of his first five seasons (2009-13). The Saints also saw cornerback Eli Apple, who started 15 games last year after coming over from the Giants in a 2018 midseason trade, leave for the Panthers. Apple could be replaced in the starting lineup by another Jenkins and another former Giant, as Janoris Jenkins arrived as a waiver claim in mid-December of last year.

TOP STORYLINES

Third Time's an Alarm – The Buccaneers have been here before. In 1997, just two years after Malcolm Glazer purchased the franchise, the Bucs went back to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years after finishing 10-6. That was good for second place in the NFC Central behind the 13-3 Green Bay Packers, who had beaten them twice during the regular season. Tampa Bay won a Wild Card game against Detroit and then had to go back to Green Bay in the Divisional Round, eventually falling 21-7. Green Bay went on to the Super Bowl. Heading into the showdown in Lambeau, Green Bay had beaten Tampa Bay four straight times. The 2020 Bucs have taken a similar path to the Divisional Round, finishing second in the NFC South with an 11-5 record, with two of those losses coming against the Saints. That has the Buccaneers back in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. After winning at Washington in the Wild Card round, the Bucs are now headed back to New Orleans. This time, they hope the results are different and that path continues on to the NFC Championship Game. Essentially, the Saints are the new Green Bay hurdle for the Tampa Bay franchise; the Bucs became a playoff caliber team in the latter half of the '90s but didn't beat Green Bay until 1998. After that, they made it to the NFC Championship Game in 1999 and won the Super Bowl in 2002. This time around, the Buccaneers hope to accelerate that process by overcoming that hurdle this weekend. One main difference: the quarterback matchup this time around is historic. In the 1997 playoffs, the Packers were led by future Hall of Famer while the Bucs' offense had Trent Dilfer at the helm. Dilfer went to the Pro Bowl that season and won a Super Bowl as a starter in Baltimore as part of a fine NFL career, but of course he did not end up in Canton. This time, it's Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, Part III. Brady and Brees are the two most prolific passers in NFL history and, despite the fact that this is the first postseason matchup ever between two quarterbacks older than 40, both are still among the best in the game. The Bucs are hoping Brady's unparalleled success in the playoffs – including a league-record six Super Bowl titles – continues with his new team.

Stopping the Big Three – Brady overtook Brees for the NFL's career touchdown lead this season, in part because Brees missed four games due to broken ribs. Brady finished the season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdown tosses, and he has been red hot over the past month. Brees had 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns but, in addition to his own missed time, top wideout Michael Thomas only played in seven games and superstar running back Alvin Kamara missed the last game of the season while on the COVID list. Brees, Kamara and Thomas – all Pro Bowlers with huge numbers in 2019 – saw very little time on the field together during the regular season. But now the whole gang is back together. Thomas came off injured reserve in time for the playoffs, Kamara was re-activated after missing that one game and Brees has been back at the Saints' helm for the last five games. Against Chicago in the Wild Card round, Brees threw for 265 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.3 passer rating; Thomas caught five passes for 73 yards and his first touchdown of the season; and Kamara racked up 116 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, his 22nd score of 2020. Can the Bucs keep the Saints' offense in check now that it is fully staffed once again? Tampa Bay's defense hopes to pressure Brees into mistakes but he was only sacked once in each of the previous two meetings and was able to throw six touchdown passes against no interceptions. With Kamara and Thomas back at his disposal, Brees has his two best weapons for getting rid of the ball quickly and letting those playmakers rack up yardage after the catch. However, Carlton Davis demonstrated that he's capable of shutting Thomas down in the season opener and the Bucs only allowed Kamara an average of 58.0 yards from scrimmage in the previous two meetings. The Buccaneers aren't likely to completely shut the Saints down and may end up in a shootout between two of the five highest-scoring teams in the league, but as much as they can contain the Saints' Big Three will have a lot to do with the final outcome.

Emotional Strength – After their surprising 38-3 blowout win at Raymond James Stadium in Week Nine, the Saints went viral for their exuberant dance party in the postgame locker room. It was hard to blame them for their excitement after a lopsided win that essentially locked down the NFC South title in the long run, and that celebration was of little consequence to the Buccaneers. What the Bucs may have to deal with is some talk on the field this Sunday. Chicago saw wide receiver Anthony Miller tossed from the Wild Card game after he was goaded into throwing a punch by some Saints trash-talking. Bruce Arians took note and didn't wait long to caution his team to avoid that sort of reaction if the situation arises on Sunday, saying in his fir: "I don't think there's any more swag than our offense has – I guarantee that. You can't get caught up in the finger pointing and the trash talking – you've got to play football. The Bears' young receiver got caught up in it and got thrown out of the game. It's going to happen – that's who they are. You just have to deal with it and win your one-on-one matchups. They have a ton of swagger and they should." The Saints, of course, are not the only team that has some players prone to trash-talking; the Buccaneers certainly do, too, and both sides have to know how to handle it. It's just a little bit harder to contain one's emotions when the stakes are so much higher in the playoffs.

500 Club – Can Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense stay on their insane hot streak? The Saints' defense was very good this season at putting pressure on Brady and causing turnovers, but it has been two months since the last meeting and the Bucs' attack has gone to a new level since. Even on the road in Washington against a defense that actually tops the Saints in most category rankings, the Bucs racked up 507 yards and 31 points, only stumbling in the red zone a few times. That yardage total marks just the 15th time in 45 seasons, playoffs included, that the Buccaneers have topped 500 yards in a game…three of them have occurred in the last eight games, with another 485-yard game in that stretch. Since Week 15 of the regular season the Bucs' offense has averaged an incredible 499.0 yards per game. Since losing to New Orleans, 38-3, in Week Nine, Tampa Bay has scored an average of 34.1 points per game. Can they keep that going in the Superdome this Sunday? Arians says it comes down to giving Brady better protection and eliminating turnovers. "They're a good defense," Arians elaborated. "We've got to block them better. And I think we know what we're doing a whole lot better now than we did then. We've just gotten better and better. I think it was just a matter of continually [being] a work in progress. Things were growing each and every week and then after the bye everything kind of solidified itself."