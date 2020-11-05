2020 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 9

TOP STORYLINES

Division Supremacy at Stake – As noted above, the difference in the Bucs' place in the NFC South standings will swing dramatically based on the results of Sunday's game. A win would give them a 1.5-game lead over the Saints with seven to go (eight for the Saints), and with the two teams facing a very similar schedule the rest of the way. A loss would put the Saints back in the lead by a half-game and would mean the Buccaneers would need to win the division outright since that two-game head-to-head tiebreaker would rule if the two teams end up tied. The Buccaneers have won six of seven since losing to New Orleans in Week One, with only a one-point loss at Chicago as a blemish, but they can't really claim control of their own division until they vanquish the Saints. New Orleans has won four straight games in the head-to-head series and also owns each of the last three division titles. With the Falcons and Panthers both under .500 at the midway point, this looks to be shaping up as a two-team race, and the winner on Sunday night will have pole position. New Orleans also has a 5-1 record against NFC opponents, including one over the same Bears who defeated Tampa Bay in Week Five. Tampa Bay is 3-2 in NFC games, having swept their first three AFC West foes for the rest of their victories. There will still be a very long way to go in the NFC South chase after Sunday night's game no matter who wins, but when the race is over this one may prove to be the key in hindsight.

Brady vs. Brees, Part 2 – The potential hot-potato routine with the all-time TD pass lead is entertaining but this would be a big deal even without that note. We already had Part 1, of course, and it went in Brees's favor in Week One, although neither passer had his best day. Both threw for two touchdowns but Brady was also picked off twice – the only game this year in which that has happened – and one was returned for a touchdown. Brees did not throw an interception but his 160 yards and his 60.0% completion rate were well below his usual standards. In Brady's case, it was apparent that the Buccaneers' offense had a ways to go and was going to be a work in progress as it tried to integrate a new quarterback who didn't get the benefit of any preseason action. Since, that progression has been evident and Brady has become much more efficient while also showing off great touch on deep balls. Brees is not throwing it deep often but is getting good results, with a 106.5 passer rating that is a tick ahead of Brady's 103.1. Both quarterbacks have benefitted from outstanding protection, with Brady taking 10 sacks in eight games and Brees nine in seven games. The 43-year-old Brady and the 41-year-old Brees are blazing new NFL trails as they continue to perform among the NFL's best quarterbacks, which makes the bigger question of how long each intends to keep playing more relevant by the day. Having both Brady and Brees on the NFL's biggest prime-time stage is a one of the biggest storylines of the week across the entire NFL.

Seeing Red – The Bucs are riding one of the most remarkable streaks on offense in the NFL, as they have now scored touchdowns on all 22 possessions on which they've reached a first-and-goal. That's the most successful goal-to-go drives to start a season for any team since the information was tracked in 2000. Those drives, obviously, are a subset of the Bucs' overall work in the red zone, which has also been exemplary. The Buccaneers are first in the NFL in red zone scoring percentage as the only team that is still perfect in that regard, with 24 touchdowns and seven field goals on 31 drives. Tampa Bay's touchdown percentage in the red zone, 77.4%, is third-best in the NFL. This is an area that could lean heavily in the Bucs' favor on Sunday night. While New Orleans' defense ranks in the top 10 in a number of categories – including yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, yards allowed per carry and sack rate – the team's red zone defense has been extremely porous. In fact, New Orleans ranks last in the entire NFL in touchdown percentage allowed, at 83.3%. That's 20 touchdowns allowed on 24 possessions, with three of the other four resulting in field goals.

Still in the Spotlight – The Buccaneers waited four seasons to get back into the Sunday Night Football spotlight…and then waited two more weeks beyond what was originally scheduled. Thanks in large part to the arrival of Tom Brady, the Bucs were blessed by the NFL's schedule-makers with five prime-time nationally televised games, the most they've ever had on a single season's schedule. However, their scheduled Sunday Night Football Game in Las Vegas got rescheduled to a late-afternoon kickoff due to the Raiders' COVID-19 concerns that week. So Sunday's game against the division rival Saints is Tampa Bay's first SNF game since a December contest at Dallas in 2016. It is the first time the Sunday Night Football crew has come to Tampa in a dozen years, with the last one a 20-10 win over Seattle on October 19 of 2008. Having split their first two prime-time games with a Thursday night loss at Chicago and last Monday's squeaker of the win over the Giants, the Bucs have two more chances to show their talents to a nationally audience before the postseason. In addition to this week's big divisional showdown, the Buccaneers will also have a home game against the Rams on Monday night two weeks later.