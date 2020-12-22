Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joseph, Mickens, Miller and Molchon All Protected on Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 16, and it's the same list as Week 15: K Greg Joseph, WR Jaydon Mickens, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon

Dec 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

psp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 16, and it's becoming a familiar list. For the second week in a row, kicker Greg Joseph, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, cornerback Herb Miller and guard John Molchon all got that designation, which means they're guaranteed to be available to the Buccaneers through Sunday's game at Detroit.

Each team in the NFL is allowed up to four practice squad protections per week, and they take effect at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Protected players can not be signed away by another team from then through the day of the upcoming game. Unprotected players are always free to sign with another team if the new team is adding them to the 53-man active roster.

The practice squad protection rule was put in place over the summer as the CBA was revised to give teams greater roster flexibility amid the pandemic. All practice squad players still have opportunities to get promoted by other teams between when their team's game is played and the next Tuesday deadline.

The Buccaneers nearly needed Joseph last week when all three of their specialists, including kicker Ryan Succop, went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. As it turned out, all three tested negative repeatedly and were able to return by Friday and play in the Week 15 game at Atlanta. Even so, the Bucs made Joseph one of their two practice squad elevations for the game, which is a separate rule unrelated to the protection rule. Joseph was inactive for the game and Succop handled all the kicking. The Bucs have protected Joseph every week this season for the very possibility that almost happened last week.

Miller is protected for the third week in a row and it's now seven protections in a row for Molchon since he came off injured reserve and was put on the practice squad. Mickens has been protected the last two weeks after he came off the COVID list and was moved to the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers will get their iron-man left tackle back on the field this week as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday
news

Bucs Release Two Receivers from Practice Squad, Keep Punter and Snapper

The Buccaneers released WRs Cyril Grayson and Josh Pearson from the practice squad Monday, indirectly creating space to keep punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn
news

Bucs Elevate Two from Practice Squad, Sign Punter and Long-Snapper

On Friday, the Bucs elevated kicker Greg Joseph and guard Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Atlanta and then signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad
news

Donovan Smith Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

T Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close proximity to a family member who has tested positive, as he explained in a statement…Smith will not play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Specialists Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers activated punter Bradley Pinion, placekicker Ryan Succop and long-snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, clearing them to be available for Sunday's game in Atlanta
news

Ronald Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

One day after putting three specialists on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers have added a fourth player to that group in Week 15: Running back Ronald Jones
news

Specialists Succop, Pinion & Triner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers placed specialists Ryan Succop, Bradley Pinion and Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
news

Bucs Protect Joseph, Miller and Molchon Again

The Buccaneers' Week 15 list of protected practice squad players is the same as last week: K Greg Joseph, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon
news

Bucs Elevate Herb Miller, Add Cam Brate to Injury Report

CB Herb Miller will be eligible to play against the Vikings on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad but TE Cam Brate is now questionable for the game due to illness
news

Bucs Re-Sign Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have brought back wide receiver and kick returner Jaydon Mickens, who was waived on Monday and will now be on the team's practice squad
news

Ted Larsen Returns to Tampa, Joins Bucs Practice Squad

Former Buccaneer OL Ted Larsen is back with the team seven years after his last season in Tampa, signing with the practice squad on Tuesday

Advertising