Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Are Healthy, Ready for Spotlight

The Bucs held their first practice of Week One on Sunday, with only safety Jordan Whitehead held out, beginning their run up to Thursday's highly-anticipated NFL Kickoff Game

Sep 05, 2021 at 04:14 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Labor Day weekend is the last one that will be without NFL games for a very long time, but there was no lack of football going on at the AdventHealth Training Center on Sunday. That's largely because Sunday was actually Wednesday.

Okay, Sunday was still Sunday, but for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it was a Wednesday for all practical purposes. The Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's Kickoff Game on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium, which means they had to adjust their usual schedule accordingly. Wednesday is typically the first day of practice for a game on Sunday, and that's how you get 'Sunday = Wednesday.'

Of course, this early start also follows a mini-bye that included four straight days off for the players in the absence of a fourth preseason game. And that means the Buccaneers are champing at the bit to get their season started. They held two 'bonus practices' last week, both of which were shorter than usual, without pads and held inside the team's indoor facility. None of that did anything to lessen the intensity and the Bucs had a very physical practice on Friday despite the lack of pads.

That prompted Head Coach Bruce Arians to do something he had never done before: Give the players the option on padding up on Sunday or not.

"First time I've ever asked players, 'Should we put pads on?'" said Arians with a laugh. "And they said yes because of practice the other day. It was like, 'Whoa!' So, it was really, really good to see it. Great speed to the practice and both of our show teams did a hell of a job of giving good pictures."

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 5 | Cowboys Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 1 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Back Troy Warner #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Back Troy Warner #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 50

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 05, 2021 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The abbreviated preseason schedule and the extra time off have helped the Buccaneers hit the first Week of the regular season in very good shape. Arians said that safety Jordan Whitehead, who has missed several weeks with a hamstring injury, was the only player who did not practice on Sunday.

Arians said Whitehead remains at 'day-to-day' status, which obviously puts his availability for the opener in jeopardy. Whitehead started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020, including the playoffs but the Buccaneers are confident in their depth at the safety position, particularly after cornerback Ross Cockrell learned the job during training camp. Mike Edwards has started in Whitehead's absence, and last season he saw increased playing time on defense in the second half, mostly on obvious passing downs.

Arians said he was "super comfortable" going into Thursday's game with Edwards, Cockrell and Antoine Winfield, Jr. at safety. The team also has a fourth option in Chris Cooper, a special teams ace who was one of the surprise stories in the formation of the 53-man roster.

"Ross has had a hell of a camp and obviously made the transition easily for us," said Arians. "Mike is a ballhawk. So, I'm very, very comfortable with where we're at there."

The Buccaneers will hold another two-hour-plus practice on Monday (really a Thursday) and cap the practice week with a review on Tuesday (read: Friday). The real thing arrives on Thursday, and the Buccaneers are ready. They are expecting the fans to be ready as well, leading to the perfect atmosphere for the NFL to open its 2021 season and for the Bucs to begin their attempted title defense.

"I think it's going to be incredible with having the fans back," said cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. "They bring all the energy, bring all of the excitement. I know bringing winning football back to Tampa Bay is a big thing for us and a big thing for them. Just having them be able to be a part of it in the stadium is a good deal."

