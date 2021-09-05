Bucs Are Healthy, Ready for Spotlight

Labor Day weekend is the last one that will be without NFL games for a very long time, but there was no lack of football going on at the AdventHealth Training Center on Sunday. That's largely because Sunday was actually Wednesday.

Okay, Sunday was still Sunday, but for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it was a Wednesday for all practical purposes. The Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's Kickoff Game on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium, which means they had to adjust their usual schedule accordingly. Wednesday is typically the first day of practice for a game on Sunday, and that's how you get 'Sunday = Wednesday.'

Of course, this early start also follows a mini-bye that included four straight days off for the players in the absence of a fourth preseason game. And that means the Buccaneers are champing at the bit to get their season started. They held two 'bonus practices' last week, both of which were shorter than usual, without pads and held inside the team's indoor facility. None of that did anything to lessen the intensity and the Bucs had a very physical practice on Friday despite the lack of pads.

That prompted Head Coach Bruce Arians to do something he had never done before: Give the players the option on padding up on Sunday or not.