More of the Four | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Giants

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Nine:

Bringing the Heat

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles continues to send extra pass-rushers more frequently than most defensive play-callers, though he wasn't quite as aggressive against Daniel Jones and the Giants as he was the previous week in Las Vegas.

In this case, the Buccaneers sent five or more defenders into the backfield on 42.2% of Jones's dropbacks, compared to 51.3% the previous week. That was the Bucs' fourth-highest "blitz" rate of the season, after games against Denver (60.0%), Las Vegas (51.3%) and New Orleans (44.7%).

Sending extra pass-rushers did mostly work for the Buccaneers. They did so on 19 dropbacks in total and got two of their three sacks on those snaps, plus eight QB pressures, for a pressure rate of 42.1%. Jones had a passer rating of 62.4 against the blitz, compared to 86.8 against four or fewer pass-rushers.

When it Turned

The most important sequence of plays for the Buccaneers, in terms of increasing their chances of winning, occurred around the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

With 10:04 to play, the Buccaneers had a first down near midfield and tried to run Leonard Fournette over left guard but tackle Joe Haeg was flagged for holding. After that 10-yard penalty made it first-and-20 at the Bucs' 38, the Next Gen Stats win probability chart considered the Giants 56% favorites to get the victory.

Things got better for the Buccaneers in a hurry after that. First, rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson got open down the middle of the field for a 20-yard gain that immediately erased that penalty yardage and produced a first down in Giants territory. The Bucs' win probability took a sudden leap from 44% to 53%. On the next play, tight end Cam Brate got 25 yard on a crossing route and had nine more tacked on the end for a helmet-to-helmet hit by cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Instantly, Tampa Bay's win probability took another big jump after that play, up to 64%. Finally, Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Evans on the next snap pumped that win probability up to 73%, and it never dipped below that level again.

Working the Middle

While Brady was particularly effect on short and intermediate throws out to the sides in Las Vegas, against the Giants he did his best work down the middle of the field.

On the Next Gen Stats chart that splits the field up into 12 passing quadrants (right middle and left horizontally; four different yardage zones vertically), Brady's best numbers were in the three middle zones from behind the line of scrimmage to 10-19 yards downfield. Brady threw a total of 13 passes over the middle of the field and completed all of them for a total of 128 yards and one touchdown.