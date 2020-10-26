Will the Bucs Flood the Field with Receivers?

On Monday, Head Coach Bruce Arians echoed what Evans' teammates have said about him – not only is the seventh-year receiver gritting his way through a tough injury but his mere presence on the field is making an impact beyond the stat table. Pay close attention to the last thing Arians says.

"Mike's the ultimate pro," said Arians. "He is a warrior. He probably should've never played in Chicago. He'd have beaten me up, but I'd have to fight him to keep him off the field. That's just the kind of guy he is. We're going through the rolodex over there on the sideline trying to [figure out] how the heck we're going to get this guy a target. We put him in the middle of the field, we put him outside – finally we broke loose. He got a couple [pass interference calls] against him. We're trying to target him as much as possible, but we've got to do a better job of it, also. I think in a four-wide – now that he's inside – we can get him some more balls."

That four-wide is a formation that features four wideouts on the field at the same time, usually with one running back in the backfield. The first thing you need to run a four-wide formation is four healthy receivers. The Bucs have weathered significant injuries to Evans, Godwin, Miller and Justin Watson and at times have had trouble filling up a receiver depth chart on game day.