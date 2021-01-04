Bucs Get Good News on Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were breathing a little easier on Monday after the results of an MRI examination on the knee of top wide receiver Mike Evans came back clean. Head Coach Bruce Arians gave a relatively optimistic assessment of Evans' status and his potential to play in Saturday's Wild Card game at Washington

"Yeah, the MRI showed no structural damage," said Arians. "It was a hyperextension. I just saw him in the training room a little while ago [and] he has very, very little swelling. He'll be day-to-day."

This is obviously good news for Evans and the Buccaneers in many ways. A more serious injury like a ACL tear would have not only taken him out of the picture for the Bucs' first playoff run but might have also put the start of his 2021 season in doubt. Instead, the Buccaneers will monitor Evans' progress throughout the week and determine if he is healthy enough to play against Washington.

On Monday, Evans was already running in the large tub in the hydro room at the AdventHealth Training Center that has a treadmill floor. Arians hoped he could return to practice by Thursday, the last of three workouts the Bucs will hold this week. Earlier in the season Evans played through several games with a significant ankle injury and was determined to stay on the field at far less than full health because the Bucs' receiving corps was already thinned by other injuries. That included a concussion and then a broken finger for the team's other starter, Chris Godwin.