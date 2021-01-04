Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Get Good News on Mike Evans

An MRI examination showed no structural damage on the knee WR Mike Evans injured on Sunday, meaning he will begin the playoff week "day-to-day" and could play on Saturday in Washington

Jan 04, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were breathing a little easier on Monday after the results of an MRI examination on the knee of top wide receiver Mike Evans came back clean. Head Coach Bruce Arians gave a relatively optimistic assessment of Evans' status and his potential to play in Saturday's Wild Card game at Washington

"Yeah, the MRI showed no structural damage," said Arians. "It was a hyperextension. I just saw him in the training room a little while ago [and] he has very, very little swelling. He'll be day-to-day."

This is obviously good news for Evans and the Buccaneers in many ways. A more serious injury like a ACL tear would have not only taken him out of the picture for the Bucs' first playoff run but might have also put the start of his 2021 season in doubt. Instead, the Buccaneers will monitor Evans' progress throughout the week and determine if he is healthy enough to play against Washington.

On Monday, Evans was already running in the large tub in the hydro room at the AdventHealth Training Center that has a treadmill floor. Arians hoped he could return to practice by Thursday, the last of three workouts the Bucs will hold this week. Earlier in the season Evans played through several games with a significant ankle injury and was determined to stay on the field at far less than full health because the Bucs' receiving corps was already thinned by other injuries. That included a concussion and then a broken finger for the team's other starter, Chris Godwin.

"Again, if he's 80%, we'd have to fight to keep him off the field, and him at 80% is better than a lot of guys at a hundred," said Arians. "We'll see what he is and how he feels. His leadership and his toughness…when Chris was down there was no way he was going to stay out. He went out there on one leg and played about three games on one leg and still performed well."

Arians also said that he expected cornerback Carlton Davis, who has missed two games with a groin injury to be "up and running" for Saturdays' game. He also said that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will be returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. However, he wasn't as confident that the timetable leading up to a Saturday game rather than a Sunday contest would allow for inside linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon to return in time to play in the Wild Card round.

"I was not overly excited about that," said Arians of his team drawing the Saturday night game. "It could potentially cost a couple players that would play on Sunday and we're still hoping."

Related Content

news

Bucs' 2021 Opponents Include Both East Divisions, Bears, Rams

The final two opponents on the Bucs' 2021 slate were determined on Sunday as the Bucs will face Chicago at home and the L.A. Rams on the road along with all the teams in the AFC and NFC East divisions
news

Mike Evans Makes NFL History

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans now stands alone as the first player in league history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, surpassing Randy Moss's previous record
news

Tom Brady Trusts Rob Gronkowski as Playoffs Approach

The Bucs are heading towards the postseason and Tom Brady says TE Rob Gronkowski is the type of teammate he can trust to make a big play in the fourth quarter of a big game
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs Will 'Play to Win' in Week 17

Head Coach Bruce Arians says his team is very motivated to get to 11-5 and that the Bucs will treat their Week 17 game against Atlanta "like everything depends on it"
news

On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers secured a postseason berth with their win in Detroit on Sunday, marking their first chance to chase another Super Bowl title since 2007
news

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings
news

Tom Brady: 300 Games is 'Pretty Cool'

On Saturday, Bucs QB Tom Brady will play in his 300th regular-season game, in the very same NFL city where he made his NFL debut, and the milestone has meaning for him because it represents all he's poured into the game
news

What's Next: Bucs Steer to Motown with Playoffs in Sight

The Buccaneers' final regular-season road trip will pit them against a productive Detroit Lions offense as they try to nail down a postseason berth with a win in Week 16
news

Tom Brady: 'I Want to be Decisive'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking to get into an offensive rhythm more quickly in the upcoming games and Brady has analyzed all of his efforts in order to be more decisive with his throws
news

What's Next: Bucs Continue Playoff Hunt in Atlanta

The Bucs continue their final sprint to the end of the regular season and hopefully more football in January with a road game and their first of two meetings with the Falcons in the last three weeks
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Is 'Where We Start'

As the Buccaneers start down the stretch run to a potential playoff spot, Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to make sure that dynamic RB Ronald Jones remains at the center of the Bucs' attack

Advertising