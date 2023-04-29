Bucs Sold on YaYa Diaby's "Relentless" Approach

"So we've got long arms, we've got power, we've got relentlessness, we've got speed – there's a lot of things to like," said Spytek. "Now, he's got some room to improve and to grow like a lot of guys do, but he's a talented kid that loves football and a lot of times those things work out.

"He's relentless. He chases things to the sideline, he can run quarterbacks down. I think if you start with that, you can learn a lot of the other things. This guy is wired to relentlessly get after the quarterback. We've got coaches who are great at what they do and will teach him how to develop an arsenal of pass-rush moves. We like to work with guys who run a 4.51 and can push tackles backwards."

The Buccaneers' first three picks in the 2023 draft have all added to the trenches. The team took versatile defensive lineman Calijah Kancey in the first round and mobile offensive lineman Cody Mauch in the second round. There are some other needs on the depth chart, and it's generally impossible to hit all of them in one draft, but the Bucs have obviously prioritized winning up front.

"I think the game starts up front and therefore is won up front," said Spytek. "I think we proved that when we won a Super Bowl. If you don't have one of the five great quarterbacks in the league, you'd better be able to affect the five quarterbacks in the league. And you'd better be able to protect the guy that you've got back there."

The Buccaneers targeted Kancey, who has outside flexibility but is primarily an interior lineman, with their first pick. Still, Head Coach Todd Bowles has made it clear that the team needs more pass-rush production off the edge in 2023. Fortunately, this year's pool of edge rushers gave the Bucs a chance to hit both spots within the first two days.