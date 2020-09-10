Hidden Gems | S.S. Mailbag

Do you think this defense has a chance to be better than the 02 defense?

- @esai2westside, via Instagram

Man, really shooting for the moon, huh Esai?

I mean, there's always a chance, but this is like asking me if I think the Tampa Bay Rays – a fun, young team with high expectations – can be better than the 1927 Yankees.

Do you know just how good that 2002 Buccaneers' defense was? First of all, it's already sent two players to the Hall of Fame and probably should have two or three more (Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Simeon Rice). It would be great if the current group of Buccaneer defenders eventually ends up with multiple guys in the Hall of Fame and a couple others knocking on the door, but do you really want me to make that aggressive of a prediction.

My favorite statistic from that 2002 defensive season – actually, my favorite Buccaneer stat of all time – is that Tampa Bay held opposing passers to a 48.4 passer rating. That's all the quarterbacks the Bucs faced that year combined. Ryan Leaf's career passer rating was 50.0. The 2002 Buccaneers turned all the quarterbacks they faced into one collective passer who was worse than Ryan Leaf. That's incredible. That defense allowed only 10 touchdown passes while snaring 31 interceptions. 10 and 31!

I'll stipulate that the Buccaneers' 2019 defense was very good in the second half, good enough to finish fifth in Football Outsiders' DVOA chart, even with a rough first half included. That included a young secondary that really turned the corner in November and December. But in the end opposing passers combined for a 90.0 rating against Tampa Bay. I expect that number to go down in 2020; I don't expect it to be cut in half. Last year, the Bucs' pass defense allowed 30 touchdown passes and hauled in 12 interceptions. I readily concede that the game is different in 2020 then it was in 2020 and if that same Super Bowl defense was playing today it would probably give up more passing yards and touchdowns. But it would still end up as the best in the league in those categories.

The Bucs also only allowed 196 points in 2002. Since then, no defense in the NFL has allowed fewer than 200 points in a season. If we remove the points scored on defensive touchdowns, the Bucs' 2002 defense gave up 178 points while the 2019 version gave up 408. Again, yes, the game is different now and the 2019 defense was put in a lot of bad positions by a whopping 41 Bucs giveaways overall, but we're still talking about an enormous amount of ground to make up.

Now, I do see how you can draw some parallels between that 2002 group of defenders and what the team has now. That '02 defense had two Pro Bowl linebackers in the middle of the field (Brooks and Shelton Quarles) and I could definitely see both David and White getting all-star nods this year. In 2002, the Bucs had a wildly-underrated cornerback trio of Ronde Barber, Brian Kelly and Dwight Smith. We might eventually be talking about Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting in a similar way. The 2002 defense had one of the league's best edge rushers in Rice paired with a dominant inside force in Sapp. Barrett and Vea could approximate that inside-outside threat in 2020. There probably isn't a John Lynch equivalent among the safeties just yet, but Antoine Winfield could emerge as a big-time playmaker.

I think there's a good chance the Buccaneers' defense will be very good in 2020. Will they better than the legendary 2002 crew? Well, there's a chance that I could hit a major league fastball…but not really. This is just asking too much.

How will snaps be divided with Fournette & Shady?

- @bluefromthe29_

Either you are forgetting about Ronald Jones or you are asking me what Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy will get, respectively, from the touches that are left after Jones gets the top share. I assume you mean the latter.

I'll go ahead and make a guess here but I want to stipulate that I don't think there's anybody who really knows the answer to this question right now, not even Coach Arians. I think Arians and his staff will have a definite plan for how they want to use all of their backs this Sunday, but I don't anyone knows exactly how this rotation is going to shake out three or four weeks from now. Unless you're trying to make a fantasy football decision, it's actually going to be a pretty fun situation to watch unfold.

Before the arrival of Fournette, it looked pretty likely that Jones was going to get the lion's share of the touches and that McCoy would get most of what was left, and perhaps most of the work on third downs. That latter part seems even more likely with Dare Ogunbowale out of the picture and rookie third-rounder Ke'Shawn Vaughn being brought along slowly.

Now add Fournette to that picture. On Tuesday, Arians said Fournette would have a "solid role" in the opener. I also thought there were a couples of clues in this response from Arians to a question about Fournette's strengths:

"He's a big, strong back that can really catch. He can do everything. He can protect, he's a big third-down back and he's been a solid guy in the league. It just gives us another weapon. Until his role really, really expands, I wouldn't think you'd have to game plan for him that much, other than just our running game."

Arians specifically uses the phrase "third-down back," not to say that Fournette is strictly a player for third downs – he was every bit the three-down back in Jacksonville – but that he can be quite effective in that role. And then Arians says, "until his role really, really expands." That says to me that Fournette is going to start out with a small piece of the pie but that it would not be a surprise to eventually see him more heavily featured in the backfield.