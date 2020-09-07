Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Offensive Depth Chart Revealed: RoJo Remains at Top

Tampa Bay's first depth chart of 2020 includes a largely reworked running backs corps, though 2019 starter Ronald Jones holds onto that spot heading into the new season

Sep 07, 2020 at 02:01 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

View the Bucs' 53-Man Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 53

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 53

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 53

OLB Quinton Bell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 53

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 53

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 53

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 53

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 53

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 53

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 53

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 53

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 53

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 53

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

RB Leonard Fournette

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

QB Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 53

DL William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 53

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 53

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 53

TE Rob Gronkowski

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 53

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 53

TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
25 / 53

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
26 / 53

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
27 / 53

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
28 / 53

RB LeSean McCoy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
29 / 53

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
30 / 53

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
31 / 53

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
32 / 53

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
33 / 53

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
37 / 53

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
38 / 53

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
39 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

OT Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
41 / 53

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
42 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
43 / 53

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
44 / 53

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
45 / 53

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
47 / 53

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
48 / 53

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
49 / 53

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
50 / 53

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
51 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Ronald Jones finished the 2019 season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting running back, and he'll open 2020 in the same spot. However, the running back room around Jones has changed dramatically since the end of last year.

Gone from the Bucs' 2019 backfield are Peyton Barber, Dare Ogunbowale and T.J. Logan, the lattermost lost to injured reserve. In are LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and third-round draft pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Barber, who primarily shared the carries with Jones last year, was a former undrafted free agent who had held the starting job in 2018. Ogunbowale, also a former undrafted free agent, was the main third-down back in 2019. Logan was almost exclusively a kick returner.

McCoy and Fournette bring more robust NFL resumes to the shared backfield with Jones. McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler who has led the league in yards from scrimmage since his 2009 rookie campaign. Fournette was the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 draft and last year he ranked sixth in the NFL with 1,674 yards from scrimmage. Vaughn also made the team but it might be a bit longer until he carves out a role on offense thanks to the compressed offseason and cancellation of preseason games.

The biggest name on Tampa Bay's offensive depth chart is, of course, Tom Brady, who starts a new chapter in his career after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles in New England. Joining him in the starting lineup is another former Patriot star, Rob Gronkowski; he and O.J. Howard occupy the two tight end spots the Bucs list as starters. First-round draft pick Tristan Wirfs will step right in at right tackle; he is the only rookie currently projected to start on offense or defense.

Click here to review the Bucs' first depth chart of 2020. Below are the listed offensive starters:

WR: Mike Evans

TE: Rob Gronkowski

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet

C: Ryan Jensen

RG: Alex Cappa

RT: Tristan Wirfs

TE: O.J. Howard

WR: Chris Godwin

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

READ: Bucs Defensive Depth Chart: Antoine Winfield Joins Returning Starters

And here's a breakdown by position:

Quarterback – The Buccaneers kept three passers, as Bruce Arians had suggested was the plan earlier in the week. The added depth may be more critical in a season in which the possibility of players being unavailable due to COVID-19 still remains. Blaine Gabbert, who started five games for Arizona under Bruce Arians is the clear number-two behind Brady but Griffin also has a good grasp on the playbook.

Running Back – As noted above, the Bucs are starting the season with four running backs, including their third-round draft pick, Vaughn. McCoy is listed in the second spot behind Jones, but it's possible that he gets most of his work as a third-down back, with Fournette being the main runner who spells Jones on first and second down.

Wide Receiver – Mike Evans and Chris Godwin comprise perhaps the NFL's best starting tandem of wide receivers and obviously continue to occupy the top two spots. Second-year man Scotty Miller and third-year player Justin Watson are next two on the depth chart, indicating that one of them is going to be the primary third receiver. Miller probably has the upper hand in that competition thanks to his speed, big-play ability and apparent chemistry with Brady in training camp. The Bucs went deep at receiver, initially keeping seven on Saturday before placing undrafted rookie John Hurst on injured reserve on Sunday. Jaydon Mickens and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Tyler Johnson are in the third spots at the two listed WR positions but may not initially have a large role in the offense. Mickens is expected to start the season with the kickoff and punt return jobs while Johnson may need more time to get acclimated to the offense after missing much of training camp with a leg injury.

Tight End – The Buccaneers had to waive a pair of intriguing prospects in Tanner Hudson and Codey McElroy to get down to four spots at this position but still ended up with one of the deepest and most talented tight end groups in the NFL. The Bucs' official depth chart lists two tight end positions and currently has Gronkowski and Howard in those spots. However, the actual number of starts that those two plus Cameron Brate and Antony Auclair make is likely to be the result of specific packages the team has for various two-TE sets. Auclair, for instance, has made 18 starts in three seasons despite only catching 10 passes in that span.

Offensive Line – There are no surprises in the starting five, though Wirfs had to prove he was the best option for opening day during an accelerated training camp. The other four starters return from last year and now have a year in Arians' offense under their belts. The primary reserves at offensive tackle are Joe Haeg and Josh Wells, both of whom have a good amount of NFL starting experience. The Bucs initially kept rookie John Molchon and second-year man Aaron Stinnie as their two interior-line reserves, neither of whom have started an NFL game. However, that group now has experienced depth as well after the re-signing of veteran A.Q. Shipley, who had been released on Saturday. Shipley has started 70 NFL games, including 32 at center under Bruce Arians in 2016 and 2017.

Related Content

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Defensive Depth Chart: Antoine Winfield Joins Returning Starters

The Buccaneers will have some helpful continuity on defense, with 10 of their 11 projected starters returning from last year's roster, but rookie S Antoine Winfield, Jr. has earned a big role
2020 Bucs Keep Nine Rookies on Initial 53-Man Roster
news

2020 Bucs Keep Nine Rookies on Initial 53-Man Roster

In addition to five 2020 draft picks, four undrafted rookies found a way to impress in a limited amount of time and made the Bucs' first 53-man roster, including OLB Cam Gill and CB Parnell Motley
Bucs' Roster Cut Weekend Explained
news

Bucs' Roster Cut Weekend Explained

The business of trimming the Buccaneers' roster to 53 active players is already underway, but that is just the start of what will be a very busy weekend of player movement in Tampa
Versatile Safety Position Highlights Bucs' Upcoming Roster Decisions
news

Versatile Safety Position Highlights Bucs' Upcoming Roster Decisions

Bruce Arians said that competition for spots on the 53-man roster continues at safety, and the final decisions could be informed by the versatility displayed by a number of defensive backs
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 13 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Likely to Carry Three QBs Again in 2020

Head Coach Bruce Arians indicated on Tuesday that the team will probably keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but there are still some decisions to be made at that position
Inside Linebacker Devin White #45
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The last week of training camp leads the team right up to Saturday's roster cut-down to 53 players, which should raise the intensity level at practice over the next five days
Kicker Matt Gay #9
news

Matt Gay Shortens Kicking Form to Improve Consistency

Second-year Bucs kicker Matt Gay calls competition the 'baseline' of the NFL and welcomes it, believing his modified technique will lead to the consistency the Bucs are seeking at that position
Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'
news

Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'

The Bucs are not yet settled at the kicker or kick return positions as the regular season grows closer, though for different reasons//
For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks
news

For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks

The Buccaneers' 2018 first-round draft pick had a strong sophomore campaign, particulary against the run, but the team believes he has the tools to pump up his sack total and help the defense even more
Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment
news

Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment

Bruce Arians has a high opinion of third-year CB Carlton Davis, who gained confidence with a strong showing in 2019 and is ready to prove his coach right
This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30

The Bucs will cap a long week of camp practices with a simulated game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, a key part of preparing for the start of the regular season just a few weeks ahead

Advertising