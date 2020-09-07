Bucs Defensive Depth Chart: Antoine Winfield Joins Returning Starters

And here's a breakdown by position:

Defensive Line – The three-man line that powered the Buccaneers to the top spot in the 2019 rushing defense rankings returns, with Suh, Vea and Gholston all hoping to add more to the team's sack total this year, as well. After adding around 20 pounds and a significant amount of strength to his upper body, Rakeem Nunez-Roches is ready to take on a larger role in 2020 as Vea's primary reserve at nose. The Buccaneers kept three reserves on the interior line and they have a variety of strengths. Nunez-Roches showed off his power in training camp while rookie sixth-rounder Khalil Davis is more of a quick interior penetrator. Patrick O'Connor has good length and some inside-outside versatile, and he fills several critical roles on special teams, which helped him hold onto a roster spot.

Outside Linebacker – No change to the starting duo of Barrett and Pierre-Paul from 2019, and for good reason. Those two combined for 28.0 sacks, the most by an pair of NFL teammates last year, even though Pierre-Paul missed the first six games due to an offseason neck injury. The Buccaneers are counting on second-year player Anthony Nelson, a fourth-round pick in 2019, to take over the role as the third man in the edge-rush rotation vacated by the productive Carl Nassib. The Buccaneers also kept two young players from small schools who are still developing as pass-rushers, in part because they showed some special teams value in camp. Quinton Bell was a seventh-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2019 out of Prairie View A&M, where he initially began as a wide receiver. Cam Gill signed with the Buccaneers this year as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner.

Inside Linebacker – The Bucs went slim at this position, with only veteran Kevin Minter and third-year man Jack Cichy backing up the star-powered duo of Lavonte David and Devin White. That won't be an issue if the Buccaneers avoid injuries here, because David and White are likely to play close to 100% of the defensive snaps. Minter would be the first man in if either starter was absent, but both he and Cichy figure to have core roles on special teams.

Cornerback – While Davis and Murphy-Bunting are listed as the starters, they are essentially joined in that role by Jamel Dean, who would be the third corner in nickel packages. Because the three-receiver set is the most prevalent offensive grouping in today's NFL, opposing defenses are in the nickel more often than not. Murphy-Bunting is expected to reprise his role from the second half of last season, when he would start opposite Davis in base packages and move into the slot in the nickel, with Dean coming in to play the other outside spot. Davis was second in the NFL with 19 passes defensed last year and was recently referred to as a "top 10" cornerback in the league by Arians. Murphy-Bunting tied for the lead among NFL rookies last year with three interceptions. Dean somehow racked up 17 passes defensed despite essentially only playing defense in 11 games. The Bucs' depth here is made up of fifth-year player Ryan Smith, who is the team's best special teams cover man, and undrafted rookie Parnell Motley, who looked like a playmaker in training camp.