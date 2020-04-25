Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 06:46 PM

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_19285851917667
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Well, he certainly comes from a familiar program. With the 241st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple University to bolster the team's linebacker room.

Russell is a Lakewood, New Jersey native who went just down the road to Philadelphia for college, spending four years with the Owls and amassing 237 total tackles, 19.5 of which were for loss in that span. He tacked on three sacks and was also a factor in the takeaway game, forcing three fumbles and recovering six in his career.

The 6-1, 230-pound linebacker battled through injury during his time at Temple, suffering back-to-back ACL injuries in 2016 and 2017, and was rewarded with the school's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2018. He was also awarded the team's single-digit jersey, which is given to the nine toughest players on the team.

In 2019, Russell totaled 72 tackles, nine of which were for loss, three pass breakups and two quarterback hits. He will get to learn from linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, who look to be one of the top linebacker duos in the league this coming season.

PHOTOS of Chapelle Russell, Bucs Seventh Round Pick

View pictures of Chapelle Russell, the 241st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
1 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Notre Dame running back Josh Adams (33) stiff arms Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.Notre Dame won 49-16. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 / 41

Notre Dame running back Josh Adams (33) stiff arms Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.Notre Dame won 49-16. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
3 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell catches a ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell catches a ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell waits to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell waits to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
7 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
8 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
14 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
26 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
27 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
28 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
29 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
30 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
31 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
32 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
33 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
34 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
35 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
36 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
37 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
38 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
39 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
40 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell catches the ball during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
41 / 41

Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell catches the ball during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth

Advertising