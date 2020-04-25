Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

Well, he certainly comes from a familiar program. With the 241st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple University to bolster the team's linebacker room.

Russell is a Lakewood, New Jersey native who went just down the road to Philadelphia for college, spending four years with the Owls and amassing 237 total tackles, 19.5 of which were for loss in that span. He tacked on three sacks and was also a factor in the takeaway game, forcing three fumbles and recovering six in his career.

The 6-1, 230-pound linebacker battled through injury during his time at Temple, suffering back-to-back ACL injuries in 2016 and 2017, and was rewarded with the school's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2018. He was also awarded the team's single-digit jersey, which is given to the nine toughest players on the team.