New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

Seventh-Round LB Chapelle Russell: #53

Most numbers in the 50s are going to have some notable Buccaneer alumni because that's where most linebackers find themselves and the franchise has a long history of standout linebackers. In Russell's case, he'll get to meet the most prominent no. 53 in team history whenever he first gets to visit the AdventHealth Training Center. Shelton Quarles is currently the Buccaneers' director of football operations but he wore no. 53 from 1997-2006, played 148 games with 113 starts and made the Pro Bowl in 2002. That was the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team, of course, and Quarles is one of the players immortalized in the "Moment of Victory" statue located in the lobby of team headquarters.

Russell wasn't allowed to use his college number in the NFL due to the position he plays but he at least got to include it in his new number. He was no. 3 for the Temple Owls.

Before Quarles, linebacker Hugh Green was the most prominent no. 53 in Bucs history, making two Pro Bowls but not having a tenure in Tampa as long as Quarles did. Even though offensive and defensive linemen are also allowed to have numbers in the 50s, it has almost exclusively been the property of linebackers in Tampa. The one exception was defensive end Nick Reed, who wore it for three games in 2011. Demone Harris wore it for one game last year but was classified as an outside linebacker at the time.

Seventh-Round RB Raymond Calais: #43

Calais did the same thing as Russell, moving on from his single-digit college number by necessity but still keeping that digit in his new designation. Calais wore no. 4 for Louisiana-Lafayette.

The 43 jersey has most commonly been used by fullbacks in team history, though there have been some notable ball-carriers with that number, too. Most recently Peyton Barber wore it at the beginning of his career before he got the chance to switch to no. 25. Before him, Bobby Rainey wore it for 41 games and 11 starts from 2013-15, during which he recorded an 80-yard touchdown run against the Bills that is the second-longest rushing play in franchise history.