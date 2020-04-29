Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

"We had to think about the worst-case scenario, right?" said Greene. "We had to think about backup power. They had a backup cell phone in case anything happened so they had two phones they could work off of. Every house really had their office phone, their personal phone. Then they had their backup cell phone. A couple people had two office phones like Greenberg and McCartney who were in charge of doing the trades. As far as the set up for the computers, you had to have your virtual draft room, which was Jason, Spytek, Mike, Rob, Greenberg and BA. That was on one computer. Then on your other computer would be the top 135 board – your draft board. Instead of being in the draft room and looking at that long board with magnets, this was on the computer. Then you had a separate monitor for pulling up the draft website that shows who is picking who and the clock, how much time you had left. Then you had another virtual draft room for the area scouts and the rest of the personnel department. That way everybody was in one room, even though it was virtual. That's where all the different computers and monitors come in. You also have a personal computer to pull up salary cap information or trade information. I know Jason looked like he had a lot of stuff but he was using everything."