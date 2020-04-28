Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

"It's like we talked about with the safeties – you just never know when the run is going to start," said Spytek. "If it's a shallow class, the run starts and they all disappear quickly. The receivers started going pretty early in Round One but it's well-documented that most people think this is an extremely deep wide receiver class – and I would agree with that – and you get to Day Three and people are just trying to find good football players who fit their team. I think Tyler is a good example of that for us – he's a good football player who fits what we want to do offensively."

After using their first-round pick to meet the team's biggest need at right tackle with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers' simply followed their board to the best available players in subsequent rounds, targeted specific positions in specific rounds or – most likely – used some combination of those two approaches. In any case, the second round was devoted to helping the back end of the secondary (Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.) and the third round was used to add some more playmaking to the offensive backfield (Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn).

As the third day of the draft began, the Buccaneers were without any fourth-round picks because they had traded one to get tight end Rob Gronkowski and the other in the move up to secure Wirfs. That meant, if they were looking to add a wideout to compete for the third-receiver job behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they would have to wait until the fifth-round at the earliest (barring a trade).

If the Buccaneers were counting on the receiver depth to hold out that long, things couldn't have gone much better.

Teams started dipping into that deep receiver pool just outside of the top 10 on Thursday night. The Las Vegans Raiders took the first, nabbing Alabama's Henry Ruggs at no. 12, and that started the first run. Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb went 15th and 17th, respectively, and the trio of Jalen Reagor, Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk were all selected in the 21-25 range. In contrast, the first receiver taken a year ago was at pick number 25. The six receivers taken overall on Thursday night equaled the most in any first round since there were seven drafted in 2005.

Things didn't let up early on Friday night. There were seven receivers taken in the second round, equaling the 2019 and the 2015 drafts as the most in that round since there were 11 selected in 2008. However, the run on receivers did slow down after that, with only six taken in the third and fourth rounds combined. In contrast, there were 15 receivers taken in those two rounds in 2017. Perhaps after the first two rounds most of the teams that had receiver very high on their list of draft priorities had already met those needs and then moved on to other positions in the third and fourth rounds. That left a good number of highly-regarded prospects still available.

And then things heated up again in a big way in Round Five. The Bucs ended up in a great spot to take advantage. Only one receiver was taken before the draft got to them in the middle of that round, as the Chargers took Virginia's Joe Reed with the fifth pick, number 151 overall. After the Bucs nabbed Johnson, six more receivers fell in rapid succession in the fifth round. That total of eight receivers is the most that has ever been drafted in the fifth round since the 1970 merger. Another seven were taken in the sixth round.

The depth of this year's receiving class likely meant that some prospects who would have been first-rounders in other years lasted until the second round, and some second-round talents fell to the third or fourth. There's no way to know where Johnson would have been drafted in, say, 2019 or 2018, when there were only two receivers taken in the first round. Fortunately, he's not particularly concerned about his draft status.