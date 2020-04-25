Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

2. Johnson is etched in Minnesota football history.

Over the course of his four-year career, Johnson accumulated his fair share of accolades. He surprised long-time Denver Bronco Eric Decker on many of the school's record lists. Johnson currently holds Gopher records for career receiving yards (3,305), career 100-yard games (16), career receiving touchdowns (33), season receiving yards (1,318), season receptions (86), season receiving yards per game (101.4), season 100-yard receiving games (7), the list goes on and you get the point.

3. Sixth-round pick Khalil Davis played at Nebraska.

Davis led the team with 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss in 2019. He tallied a career-high 45 tackles last season too, playing as a redshirt senior. Over the course of his Cornhusker career, he recorded 106 total tackles, 23.0 of which were for loss, 13.0 sacks and even a couple forced fumbles. He was named the Cornhuskers' defensive lineman of the year in both 2018 and 2019 and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors on the coaches poll.

4. Khalil has a twin brother, Carlos, who also played DT at Nebraska.

You could say the two did a lot of things together, include come out of the womb at the same time – though Carlos is five minutes older. Not only did they anchor Nebraska's defensive interior together, they were the first brothers to letter eight times for the university, four each in football and track. They became just the eighth and ninth players to do so in Husker history.