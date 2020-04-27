Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

After 16 weeks of rounding up mock drafts from analysts around the country – the real thing finally happened and the Bucs ended up with a stellar 2020 draft class.

Don't take my word for it. Take the word of those same analysts (and then some), who have the Bucs' class graded very highly. If you need a refresher on who Tampa Bay selected, here you go:

Round 1 – T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Round 2 – S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Round 3 – RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Round 5 – WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Round 6 – DT Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Round 7 – LB Chapelle Russell, Temple

Round 7 – RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana

Now, without further ado, see what draftniks have to say about this crop of young men and how they'll fit in with the Buccaneers.

Grade: B+

Analysis: "The Buccaneers didn't fool around in trying to get Tom Brady the best right tackle they could, trading up one spot in the first round to secure Wirfs. Winfield should become a playmaker in the secondary while Vaughn should develop into a solid running back -- even if he was maybe picked one round too early. Despite possessing just average athleticism, Johnson was a big-time producer for Golden Gophers, even earning MVP honors in the Outback Bowl. Davis is an active and athletic backup for 2018 first-rounder Vita Vea. Don't blink when Calais gets the ball, as he has the speed to run by guys (4.42 40) and isn't afraid to initiate contact. GM Jason Licht will scour his list of top undrafted free agents for young pass rusher depth."

Grade: B

Analysis: "If you look at the Bucs' depth chart, it's remarkably similar to the 2019 team. They have had very little turnover ... except for two massive additions at quarterback and tight end. So for a 7-9 team that thinks it is now a Super Bowl contender, the draft was extremely important. General manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians needed to find instant-impact players with their first two picks. The result? Two prospects I really like, one who will help protect Tom Brady (and allow Rob Gronkowski to run a few more routes) and another who could be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary.

Tampa traded up one spot to make sure it got offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (13) -- it had to throw in a fourth-rounder to move -- and I love the fit. Wirfs played both left and right tackle at Iowa, and I expect him to have a long career. This was the biggest hole on the roster, and don't forget that Brady, who turns 43 in August, really struggled under pressure last season, completing just 32% of his passes under duress, which ranked 30th in the NFL. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (45) is only 5-foot-9, but he just makes plays. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles can use him as a deep safety, as a slot corner or even down closer to the line of scrimmage.

I had running back as a need for the Bucs, and they picked up Ke'Shawn Vaughn (76), but I liked Zack Moss more. Tyler Johnson (161) is an inconsistent wide receiver, and I don't see how he helps them anytime soon.