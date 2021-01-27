Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers elected to give their players an extra day off following a physical game in Green Bay on Wednesday but still released an injury report with an estimation of player statuses as they begin their prep for Super Bowl LV. Releasing these reports is an NFL requirement, despite the game still being over 10 days away.

As such, the below statuses are again, estimations and should be treated as such. Notable additions include inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ and ﻿Vita Vea﻿, now that he is off injured reserve following his ankle fracture in Week Five. Vea played 33 snaps in Green Bay, which was 46% of the team's overall defensive snaps. Like he never left.

The Chiefs did not practice on Wednesday, either. Therefore, their statuses are also estimations based on the level of participation the player would have had in a regular practice. Kansas City listed 10 players while the Bucs listed a total of eight.

See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Chiefs