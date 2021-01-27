Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers elected to give their players an extra day off following a physical game in Green Bay on Wednesday but still released an injury report with an estimation of player statuses as they begin their prep for Super Bowl LV. Releasing these reports is an NFL requirement, despite the game still being over 10 days away.
As such, the below statuses are again, estimations and should be treated as such. Notable additions include inside linebacker Lavonte David and Vita Vea, now that he is off injured reserve following his ankle fracture in Week Five. Vea played 33 snaps in Green Bay, which was 46% of the team's overall defensive snaps. Like he never left.
The Chiefs did not practice on Wednesday, either. Therefore, their statuses are also estimations based on the level of participation the player would have had in a regular practice. Kansas City listed 10 players while the Bucs listed a total of eight.
See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate
- ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation
- S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate
Chiefs
- RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
- CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
- LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Limited Participation
- QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Limited Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Limited Participation
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation
- OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Limited Participation