Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Sunday to decide who will be crowned champions at the end of the 101st season in NFL history, and we're counting down the hours to the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. After two long weeks of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR ﻿Mike Evans﻿. When the Buccaneers and Chiefs met in Week 12 of the regular season at Raymond James Stadium, Evans caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to draw the Buccaneers within three points in an eventual 27-24 loss. That was part of a hot streak for the seventh-year receiver, who caught 25 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns over the final five games of the regular season then grabbed two more touchdowns in the playoffs. Kansas City plays an aggressive style of defense including more press coverage on outside receivers than any other team in the NFL. Charvarius Ward, in particular, presses on 65% of the outside receivers he covers and he mans the left side of the Chiefs defense so he'll get a shot at Evans every time the big and physical Buccaneer wideout splits to the right. The Buccaneers' offense is equally aggressive under "no risk-it, no biscuit" Head Coach Bruce Arians and it will just be a matter of time until Tom Brady goes deep on Super Bowl Sunday. If so, it's a good bet he'll be looking in the direction of Evans, who led the Bucs during the regular season in catches (10), yards (318) and touchdowns (three) on deep passes. Brady has also targeted Evans on deep balls nine more times in the postseason. Oh, and who led the NFL in touchdowns scored against press coverage in 2020? That would be Mike Evans, who had eight of them (he tied for the lead, to be exact). Evans has already cemented his place in NFL history by becoming the first player ever to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but this is his first trip to the postseason and, obviously, his first Super Bowl exposure. He's likely to make the most of it.

ILB ﻿Lavonte David﻿. Davis has waited even longer than Evans for his first postseason experience, but even nine years into his career he is still playing at peak level and is one of the most important pieces in the Bucs' defense. With the postseason included, David has racked up 137 stops, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, one interception, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. David is a good of a bet to create a negative play by the Chiefs offense as any Buccaneer defender; since he entered the league in 2012 he ranks fourth among all NFL players in forced fumbles (24) and third in tackles for loss (128). Since the Chiefs are more likely to move the ball consistently through the air than on the ground, David's well-developed coverage skills will be important. According to NFL Next Gen stats, there were 67 NFL linebackers who were targeted as the nearest defender on a pass attempt at least 25 times this season, including David. He allowed just 3.1 yards per reception on those targets, second-lowest among all those players. His 60% coverage success rate also ranks sixth among NFL linebackers. In Week 12, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did catch five passes for 56 yards with David as the nearest defender, so the Buccaneers linebacker will be looking to flip the results of that matchup on Sunday. With Tampa Bay's defense trying everything it can to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense, not to mention deal with Andy Reid's inevitable new wrinkles, communication between defenders will be critical. David's vast experience and football instincts make him well-equipped to adjust on the fly and get his fellow defenders in the right place.

C ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿. Speaking of adjustments on the fly, Tampa Bay's offense will have some of those as well against a Chiefs defense that ranked fourth in the league in highest blitz percentage. As Jensen noted earlier this week, communication on offense starts between the center and the quarterback and then is sent out to the rest of the players. Jensen, who is at the pivot of an offensive line that ranked second in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play (3.52%), knows how important it will be to give Brady time to throw in the Super Bowl. "Any quarterback is more comfortable in a clean pocket, so that's going to be huge this game with Kansas City and how much they blitz and how they blitz from any place on the field," he said. "As an offensive line and tight ends and running backs, when we make adjustments that's going to be huge in keeping Tom clean. And when Tom stays clean he's very dangerous." The Buccaneers' running game has also come alive in the postseason and has done most of its damage on runs that start between the tackles. According to Football Outsiders, the Buccaneers averaged 4.64 adjusted line yards per carry when running behind the center and guards in 2020, the seventh-highest mark in the league. And while Jensen will be snapping to the most experienced Super Bowl player ever, most of the rest of his offensive teammates will be playing for their first NFL championship. It is likely to be an emotionally-charged evening and Jensen already plays with an emotional edge, to his advantage. Look for him to be one of the Bucs' vocal leaders on Sunday night.

CB ﻿Carlton Davis﻿. By several measures, Davis has been one of the most difficult cornerbacks in the NFL to complete passes against over the past two seasons. He led the NFL with 37 passes defensed over the 2019-20 seasons, seven more than the next player on the list, and in the same span allowed a completion percentage of 54.8% as the targeted defender, eighth-lowest among NFL cornerbacks. That list has a minimum requirement of 150 targets, but for Davis that's on 221 targets, by far the most of any player in the top 10. It is unquestionably true that the first Bucs-Chiefs matchup in Week 12 was Davis's toughest game of the past two years, as he was in man-to-man coverage on a good number of the 13 passes Tyreek Hill caught for 269 yards. However, Davis has been the Bucs' top cover corner for the past two seasons, occasionally shadowing an opponent's top receiver and taking him out of the game. The Bucs didn't do that specifically against Hill and the Chiefs on Week 12 and probably won't again in the Super Bowl, but there will definitely be routes on which Davis is the primary defender against the Chiefs' incredibly speedy wide receiver. He expects the Bucs' defense to produce different results this time around. "I'm going to bring the same mentality," said Davis. "I'm going to always be myself. It didn't work out the first game, as far as what we did and our game plan, but we've corrected it and we've got a great game plan going in. But I'm going in with the same mentality, and that's to dominate."