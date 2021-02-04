2020 Game Preview: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

KEY 2020 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

Chiefs:

RB Le'Veon Bell (FA)

DE Taco Charlton (FA – currently on injured reserve)

DE Mike Danna (fifth-round draft pick)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1st-round draft pick)

LB Willie Gay (2nd-round draft pick)

TE Antonio Hamilton (UFA)

C Daniel Kilgore (FA)

G Kelechi Osemele

T Mike Remmers (UFA)

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett played on the tag's one-year contract this season.

The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players for the rest of the regular season in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense. However, Vea returned from injured reserve in mid-January and was able to play 33 snaps in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay.

Chiefs:

As one might expect from a defending Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs did not make extensive changes in the offseason. There were a couple of minor moves on the coaching staff, with Quarterbacks Coach Mike Kafka adding the title of Passing Game Coordinator and Andy Hill joining the team as an assistant special teams coach. The change for Kafka is seen as a promotion as the Chiefs are thought to be grooming him as the next offensive coordinator if Eric Bieniemy leaves for a head coaching job elsewhere.

Three players who were part-time starters on the Chiefs' defense in 2019 left via free agency: cornerback Kendall Fuller, defensive end Emmanual Ogbah and linebacker Reggie Ragland.

The Chiefs have a new punter for the first time in 15 years. That job had been handled very well by Dustin Colquitt since 2005, but the Chiefs released the veteran punter in April, two days before signing undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend. Townsend, a former Florida Gator, held onto the job and is averaging 47.1 yards per punt.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was the Chiefs starting right guard for most of the past five seasons, chose to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of three Chiefs players to make that decision, along with running back Damien Williams and rookie tackle Lucas Niang.

TOP STORYLINES

Brady & Mahomes, Deep Thoughts – The most prominent storyline in Super Bowl LV is the pairing of the greatest quarterback in league history, and in postseason history, with the young passer who appears most poised to take a run at Brady's career accomplishments. We already touched on that above, but there is one specific aspect of this Super Bowl QB comparison that could prove critical to the game's outcome: Which of these two passers will be able to go deep successfully? Heading into their Week 12 matchup, Brady and the Buccaneers had been slumping badly, at one point missing on 23 straight passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air. Against the Chiefs, though, Brady had 152 yards on such passes and Mahomes had 140, according to Next Gen Stats, which was the only game in the NFL in 2020 in which both quarterbacks got to 140 yards in that category. Things have gone differently for both teams since. Since Week 12 and including the playoffs, Brady has posted NFL highs on deep passes in attempts (45), completions (21), yards (707) and touchdowns (nine). Mahomes has only completed four passes on 25 deep attempts (20-plus air yards) in the same span, albeit in one fewer game played. Brady's rating on deep passes since Week 13 is a sparkling 114.1, while Mahomes has put up a mark of 62.5 in the same category. Brady said it was just a matter of repetitions with him, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Antonio Brown. "We just keep working on it, continuity with the guys," said Brady. "Chris had been hurt, Mike had been hurt, Scotty had been out, AB was just getting into it. I think we were starting to jell a little bit going into that bye week and then just working on it during the bye week, and just continue to throw more of them."

Defensive Shifts – The Buccaneers finished eighth in the league in scoring defense during the regular season, giving up 22.2 points per game. In the playoffs, they have surrendered exactly 23 points per game despite already facing two of the top six scoring attacks in the NFL. Tampa Bay's defense has held steady – and in a couple categories, such as interception rate and yards allowed per pass play, has improved markedly – despite some rather significant coming and goings in the starting lineup. First, second-team all-pro inside linebacker Devin White missed the Wild Card game while on the COVID list. White has been on first since his return but the Buccaneers finished the NFC Championship Game without both of their starting safeties, Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Jordan Whitehead. Those two, plus another second-team all-pro inside linebacker, Lavonte David, would have been serious question marks to play if the Super Bowl had been last Sunday. It remains to be seen what their status will be for the actual game. On the other hand, the Bucs got a stunning gift for their postseason run when rising-star defensive lineman Vita Vea, who suffered a significant ankle fracture in Week Five and was largely presumed lost for the season, was activated from injured reserve on January 22. Even more surprisingly, he played 33 snaps against the Packers just two days later and seems no worse for the wear. The Buccaneers' defense is undeniable better with Vea on the field, allowing 2.7 yards per carry and posting a pressure rate of 32.7% and a sack rate of 10.5%. When Vea is not on the field, the Bucs allow 3.9 yards per carry, with a pressure rate of 26.0% and a sack rate of 5.9%. Vea should be full-go in the Super Bowl, which is good news, but that could be balanced by some bad news if any of the injured defenders remain unavailable.

Dynasty or All-In Win? – We know what Super Bowl LV means to the legacies of the quarterbacks, either adding another incredible achievement to Brady's unmatched postseason ledger or giving Mahomes a signature win over the man he will spend years chasing for G.O.A.T status. The outcome of this game will also have significant ripples for the two franchises vying for the title. The defending-champion Chiefs are trying to become the first club to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady's Patriots 16 years ago. If they do, talks of a budding dynasty will have added credence and the Chiefs will be in position to chase a record third straight title. Kansas City would become the 10th team to win at least three Super Bowls overall and would likely be a favorite to make it four in 2021. If the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl in as many tries, it would allow them to join the Baltimore Ravens with multiple wins without any losses. More significantly, it would validate their ultra-aggressive all-in team-building approach in 2020, which obviously peaked with the signing of Brady on March 20. General Manager Jason Licht believes the Buccaneers have set themselves up for long-term success and never lost sight of that goal, but he doesn't deny that they went all out to win in Brady's first year in town. The Bucs did everything they could to keep a rising defense intact, bringing back potential free agents Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh, and made additional bold moves along the way when deemed necessary. Those included a summer trade for Rob Gronkowski and the September signing of Leonard Fournette, both of whom are now key parts of the offense. The Bucs may not have pushed every single chip they had into the middle of the table, but they were never afraid to double down and now it's close to paying off.

Biggest Stage, Same Story – For many Buccaneers, Sunday's game will be the biggest game they have yet to play in their lives, as much a spectacle as a sporting event and one that will be watched by hundreds of millions of people. The lead-up to the game has been and will continue to be like nothing they've ever experienced before. But once the ball is placed on the tee for the opening kickoff on Sunday evening, it will be what it always is: a football game. What holds true for a game in September or December also holds true for one in February, and one of the most critical factors in determining a game's outcome is turnovers. Of the 54 Super Bowls played so far, 43 have included one team winning the turnover-ratio battle. Those 43 teams have a 37-6 record (.860 winning percentage) in the Super Bowl, a list that includes the 2002 Buccaneers, who set still-standing records with five interceptions and three pick-sixes. Unsurprisingly, both of the teams in Super Bowl LV were good in this regard in the regular season, the Buccaneers ranking sixth with a plus-8 turnover ratio and the Chiefs just behind in eighth with a plus-six ratio. The Buccaneers' defense has also forced seven turnovers in three postseason games, but what is more important is how regularly they have turned those takeaways into points. The Bucs scored touchdowns after six of those seven turnovers, with the only exception being a Mike Edwards interception that led to a game-ending kneel-down in New Orleans. From the beginning of the Wild Card game in Washington through the first half of the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, the Bucs had a plus-six postseason turnover ratio, with only one lost fumble. Brady was intercepted three times in the second half in Green Bay but the Bucs' defense only allowed one of those to be turned into points. As a result, the Buccaneers currently have a dominant scoring edge of 41-6 off turnovers in the playoffs and if that trend can continue they will have a good chance to be champions.