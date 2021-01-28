Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers Will Wear White, Pewter for Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to wear white jerseys and pewter pants at home as they become the first team to play in their own stadium for a Super Bowl.

Jan 27, 2021 at 07:07 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Yes, red may be the traditional home color for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be the home team and become the first team to ever play in their home stadium for a Super Bowl this year. But they have only gotten to wear it once this postseason, which was against Washington in the Wild Card Round. As the fifth seed in the NFC, all three of the Bucs' playoff games that got them to Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium have been on the road. As such, they've been relegated to white in the latter two of those games, with the home teams choosing their home colors in both New Orleans and Green Bay. It seemed to work out for the Bucs, though, who won both of those most-recent matchups. Now, as the home team for Super Bowl LV (both literally and figuratively) and given the opportunity to choose for themselves, Tampa Bay will stick to white come Sunday, February 7.

The Bucs' crisp white jerseys will be paired with pewter pants and black socks. Tampa Bay has worn the combination five times this year, including the regular and postseason. What's more, is the Bucs have won each of those times. They debuted the combo for the first time in Week Six at home in a dominating win over the Green Bay Packers. Fittingly, they last wore the uniform in the aforementioned postseason rematch with the Packers, this time in Lambeau for the NFC Championship and again, came out with the win.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Buccaneers unveiled new uniforms more reminiscent of those that they won Super Bowl XXXVII in, hoping to bring some of that championship swagger back to the Bay. Turns out, it worked. Less than a year later, the Bucs will be playing in just their second Super Bowl as a franchise and hoping for the same results as 18 years earlier.

They'll have to go through the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs if they want to do it, though. Kansas City, as a result of the Bucs electing to wear white, will be wearing red, which is the color they wore in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The two teams will play out this historical matchup for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

