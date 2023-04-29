Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Trade Up to Land OL Cody Mauch

Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht sent one of the Bucs' three sixth-round picks to Green Bay in order to move up two spots and ensure his team could land North Dakota State blocker Cody Mauch

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:29 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were scheduled to make the 50th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, midway through the second round, but they weren't content to stand put and hope their targeted player made it to that spot. So, as he has done repeatedly in the past, General Manager Jason Licht made the move he felt was necessary to ensure his team got its man.

The Buccaneers sent one of their three sixth-round picks, number 179 overall, to the Green Bay Packers to move up to pick number 48. They then used that selection on North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

The Buccaneers acquired that extra sixth-round pick in March when they traded guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans. Tampa Bay also has picks number 181 and 196 in the sixth round. They acquired the 181st selection last year when they traded linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts.

Among the players that the Buccaneers have selected after Licht made a relatively minor move up the board are tackle Tristan Wirfs, guard Ali Marpet, guard Alex Cappa, linebacker Kwon Alexander and tight end Ko Kieft.

Photos of OL Cody Mauch | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)

FILE - North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Not all players worthy of NFL talent scout consideration play in the Power Five conferences. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto, File)
FILE - North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Not all players worthy of NFL talent scout consideration play in the Power Five conferences. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto, File)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs a drill during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs a drill during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) lines up for a play during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) lines up for a play during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) lines up for a play during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) lines up for a play during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch participates in the bench press at the NFL football Combine on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch participates in the bench press at the NFL football Combine on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch plays center during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Offensive tackle Cody Mauch plays center during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Offensive tackle Cody Mauch does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch talks to reporters during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Offensive tackle Cody Mauch talks to reporters during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch talks to reporters during NFL pro day at North Dakota State, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Offensive tackle Cody Mauch talks to reporters during NFL pro day at North Dakota State, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

