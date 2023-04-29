Bucs Trade Up to Land OL Cody Mauch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were scheduled to make the 50th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, midway through the second round, but they weren't content to stand put and hope their targeted player made it to that spot. So, as he has done repeatedly in the past, General Manager Jason Licht made the move he felt was necessary to ensure his team got its man.

The Buccaneers sent one of their three sixth-round picks, number 179 overall, to the Green Bay Packers to move up to pick number 48. They then used that selection on North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

The Buccaneers acquired that extra sixth-round pick in March when they traded guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans. Tampa Bay also has picks number 181 and 196 in the sixth round. They acquired the 181st selection last year when they traded linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts.