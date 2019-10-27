Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Titans

4 STATS THAT MATTER

· 22.6. The Titans have allowed a league-high 31 sacks and a league-worst 15.12% sacks-per-pass-play rate. Their quarterbacks have suffered for that pressure, even when they get the ball off and avoid the sack. According to NFL stat service SportRadar, Titans passers have a passer rating of 22.6 when they are pressured (hit, hurried or knocked down) on the throw. That's the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

· 59/5. The Buccaneers have an unfavorable turnover ratio (-2) but they have made the most of their takeaways when they've gotten them. Tampa Bay has scored 59 points off of either returns of fumbles or interceptions or the drives that followed a takeaway, and that's the most in the entire NFL. Unfortunately this week, Tennessee has not shown itself to be too prone to turnovers. The Titans have only coughed up five times, leading to one touchdown.

· 24.1. That's the average yard line at which opposing teams have started their offensive drives against the Titans, the best mark for any defense/special teams unit in the NFL. Part of that is the good placement work of punter Brett Kern, who has dropped 25 of his 42 punts inside the opposing 20 already this year. The Titans also have produced touchbacks on 69.0% of their kickoffs and have given up an average kickoff drive start of the 23.8-yard line, which is fifth-best. Opposing teams are averaging just 20.9 yards per kickoff return against the Titans.

· 397. Derrick Henry, the Titans' 6-3, 247-pound running back, is not an easy man to bring down, even if he is averaging a surprisingly-low 3.7 yards per carry so far this year. Henry has 506 total rushing yards and a whopping 397 of them have come after contact. That's the third-most rushing yards after contact by any player in the NFL so far. Among qualifying rushers, Henry has by far the highest percentage of yards after contact, at 78.5%. As a contrasting example, NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook has 823 yards, 406 of them (49.3%) after contact. Tampa Bay has the NFL's leading rush defense, allowing 68.0 yards per game and 2.89 yards per carry, but its rushing YAC allowed percentage of 58.8% (240 of the 408 yards allowed) is actually third-worst in the NFL. Sound tackling will be a serious issue on Sunday.

3 LINEUP NOTES

· While Dotson has a good chance to return to the starting lineup after missing one game with a hamstring injury, the Buccaneers are still missing right guard Alex Cappa, who was ruled out on Friday's injury report. Veteran Earl Watford will make his second start at that spot in Cappa's place.

· The Buccaneers will have a new punt returner on Sunday following the release of Bobo Wilson, but the team has chosen not to reveal who that will be just yet. Arians indicated earlier that cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back/kickoff returner T.J. Logan and wide receiver Scotty Miller were among the candidates.

· Starting tight end O.J. Howard did not practice on Thursday or Friday due to a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the game. This could lead to the regular-season debut of first-year tight end Tanner Hudson, who was inactive for each of the first six games. Hudson was second among all NFL players in the preseason with 245 receiving yards on 19 receptions, and he led the league with three touchdown catches.

2 CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY THE TITANS

The Titans are 3-4 but are coming off a win in the first start by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has replaced former first-round pick Marcus Mariota. Another first-round pick, Corey Davis, had one of his best games of the season in the team's win over the Chargers and might be able to unlock more of his sizeable potential if he establishes a quick rapport with Tannehill. On defense, the Titans have been strong in nearly every category and have allowed only 16.0 points per game. Here is a specific challenge on each side of the ball the Buccaneers will face on Sunday.

We discussed the difficulty of bringing down Henry above, and the Titans would surely love to establish a power running game early. But Tannehill also has a nice variety of targets to which to distribute the ball, and they all have different skill sets. The Bucs obviously know how good Humphries is at taking short passes and turning them into nice gains by weaving through the blockers arranged in front of him on screens. Rookie A.J. Brown has a game like that of Chris Godwin and is the team's leader with 337 yards; he is very good after the catch. Davis is big and fast, which is why he was once the fifth-overall pick in the draft. Henry already has a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass this season and running back Dion Lewis is a good pass-catcher. Even if tight end Delanie Walker is out or limited by injury, the Titans will be able to spread the field and stress the Bucs' coverage schemes, especially if Tannehill is given a good amount of time to throw. Keeping that coverage tight as long as possible will be difficult but important.

Keith Byard is one of the most complete safeties in the NFL and is part of an experienced Titans secondary that is allowing just 6.60 yards per pass play, 10th-lowest in the NFL. Byard already has three picks this season and, remarkably, has snared 15 interceptions to lead the league since the start of the 2017 season. He obviously has elite ball skills and is quick to diagnose what the opposing quarterback is trying to do. Jameis Winston had five interception in last outing but had been secure with the football the previous four games, with two picks combined in that stretch. The Buccaneers want to see that version of Winston on Sunday and the rest of the way, and the fifth-year passer will have to be aware of Byard's location in order to make that happen.

1 KEY THOUGHT FROM BRUCE ARIANS

