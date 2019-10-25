2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Titans, Week 8

KEY 2019 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

· OLB Shaquil Barrett (UFA)

· CB Jamel Dean (3rd-round draft pick)

· S Mike Edwards (3rd-round draft pick)

· QB Blaine Gabbert (FA)

· K Matt Gay (5th-round draft pick)

· CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (2nd-round draft pick)

· WR Breshad Perriman (UFA)

· P Bradley Pinion (UFA)

· DL Ndamukong Suh (UFA)

· LB Devin White (1st-round draft pick)

Titans:

· WR A.J. Brown (second-round draft pick)

· G Nate Davis (third-round draft pick)

· WR Adam Humphries (UFA)

· DL Isaiah Mack (CFA)

· K Cody Parkey (FA)

· G Rodger Saffold (UFA)

· DL Jeffery Simmons (1st-round draft pick)

· QB Ryan Tannehill (T-MIA)

· S Kenny Vaccaro (UFA)

· OLB Cameron Wake (UFA)

ADDITIONAL 2019 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· In January, Tampa Bay engineered one of the most significant changes a franchise could make in hiring a new head coach. That man is Bruce Arians, who needed just five years to become the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history and who has a history of helping quarterbacks excel. Arians assembled an extremely experienced coaching staff around him, almost all of whom he had worked with in the past.

· One of the coaches Arians brought on was Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, who served under him in the same capacity in Arizona in 2013 and 2014 before becoming the Jets' head coach. Bowles' arrival means the Buccaneers have technically switched to a base 3-4 defense, something the team hadn't identified with since 1990.

· Bowles' defense means certain players were redefined as outside linebackers, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. No matter the position designations, Tampa Bay's defense has assumed a more aggressive approach in terms of blitz frequency and variety and press-man coverage.

· Tampa Bay's offense was prolific in 2018 in terms of yards, especially in the passing attack, and most of its starters return for 2019, so one could have reasonably expected another strong season on that side of the ball. Indeed, the Buccaneers are fourth in the NFL in scoring through seven weeks with 28.8 points per game, up from 24.8 in 2018.

Titans:

· The Titans are on their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, though they had no choice but to make a change in 2019 after Green Bay hired away Matt LaFleur after he had spent one year in that post. Tennessee promoted from within to fill that position during the offseason, promoting Arthur Smith, who had spent the past five seasons primarily working with the team's tight ends. Smith had no prior play-calling experience before his promotion but has been on the staff for nearly decade and has been retained through three head coaching changes.

· Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo were fixtures as the edge-rushing combo in Tennessee's defense for years. Morgan played all nine of his seasons with the Titans, making 106 starts, and Orakpo came aboard as a free agent in 2015. Over the last four years, those two combined to make 111 starts at outside linebacker and record 47.5 sacks. That run ended in 2019 as Orakpo retired and Morgan became a free agent who did not re-sign is currently not playing in the NFL. The new duo in their place is free agent and long-time Dolphin Derrick Morgan and 2018 second-round pick Harold Landry.

· The Titans have a new placekicker for the first time since 2013; actually, they've had two so far. Cairo Santos initially got the job just before the regular season after he was beaten out by rookie Matt Gay in Tampa, taking over after Ryan Succop landed on injured reserve. Santos made only four of his first nine field goal tries, however, and after he missed all four tries in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo in Week Five the Titans replaced him with former Chicago Bear Cody Parkey. Things could return to normal soon, however, as Succop could return from IR in Week Nine.

TOP STORYLINES

Quarterbacks Regaining Control – An offseason trade shipped quarterback Ryan Tannehill from Miami, where he had started all 88 games in which he had played over six years, to Tennessee, where he opened the season as Marcus Mariota's backup. It took seven games for Tannehill to be back in the starting lineup, as he replaced Mariota in the third quarter of Tennessee's shutout loss to Denver in Week Six and then got the starting nod the following Sunday against the Chargers. Though it took a Melvin Gordon fumble at the end of a bizarre goal-line sequence, the Titans won that game in Week Seven and Tannehill was a very efficient 23 of 29 for 312 yards. He'll get a chance to prove he's not a one-game wonder against a Buccaneers' secondary that is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL but has had the bye week to self-scout and look for solutions. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston is coming off his worst game of the season, in which he committed six turnovers in a loss to the Panthers in London. Prior to that game, Winston had thrown 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions over his previous four outings. Arians said after the game that he never considered pulling Winston against the Panthers and then the next day that he wasn't considering changing starters. So Winston will step back into the spotlight following the bye week and work on getting back to his pre-London form over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Power vs. Might – Last season, with Derrick Henry taking over as the clear bell cow back in Tennessee's rushing attack, the Titans ran on 48.4% of their offensive snaps. Only Seattle ran the ball more frequently. The Titans have a new offensive coordinator in 2019 after Matt LaFleur left to be the Packers' head coach, and their run percentage has gone down some to 44.5% of their plays, which ranks seventh in the NFL. In addition, Henry's per-carry average has dropped from 4.9 yards last year to 3.7 in 2019…though that would go up in a hurry if he pops off another 99-yard scamper like he did against Jacksonville last December. All of that said, the Titans still clearly want to get the 6-3, 247-pound Henry going every Sunday to soften up opposing defenses. Henry is tied with Ezekiel Elliott for the third-most carries in the league so far (135) and he's averaged 21.0 rushes the last four games. He might have difficulty getting going, however, against a Buccaneers defense that ranks first in both rushing yards allowed per game (68.0) and yards allowed per carry (2.89). Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Will Gholston have made the middle of the line nearly impenetrable, but Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians says his defense also needs to worry about Henry getting the ball on the edges on screen passes, another area in which the fourth-year back excels.

The Value of the Bye? – The Buccaneers have won their post-bye week game in two of the last three seasons, and Arians' five teams in Arizona won that contest four times. The Bucs would like to see these trends continue and, more specifically, hope that their time off served up real benefits in terms of getting key players healthy and finding solutions to problem areas through self-scouting. Jason Pierre-Paul used the bye week to get in his first practice-field work since suffering a neck injury in a car accident in the spring and it's possible he returns to action as soon as this Sunday. Other players who didn't play in Week Six against Carolina but could possibly return this weekend include starting right tackle Demar Dotson, third wideout Breshad Perriman and starting safety Mike Edwards. As for the lineup, Arians said some people might be "moved around," though he doesn't expect major changes. The Buccaneers will be breaking in a new punt returner after releasing Bobo Wilson but probably won't feel the need to reveal who that is until game time.

An Answer for Godwin? – The Buccaneers have had up-and-down production so far at quarterback, tight end, defensive back and on both sides of the trenches. Even Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has had big swings in game-to-game productivity, though that largely has to do with how serious the opposing defense is about taking him out of the game plan. However, emerging-star Chris Godwin has rarely waivered in his production. He has at least 120 receiving yards in four of the Bucs' six games and has found the end zone in four of six contests, as well. Godwin and company will face a talented and veteran secondary this week in Nashville, a group that is giving up 232.9 passing yards per game and 6.60 yards per pass play, both 10th-best in the NFL. Of course, Godwin had little trouble putting up good numbers against Rams, Saints and Panthers defenses, all of which also rank in the top half of the league against the pass. Godwin surrendered the overall NFL lead in receiving yardage while he was on the bye but still ranks second and now has a chance to get back on top.

(Pass) Rush to Judgment – Fans of the quarterback sack – which includes most people who are not quarterbacks or offensive coordinators – could be in for a treat this Sunday when the Bucs and Titans square off. There are some talented pass-rushers on both sides – including possibly JPP? – but more to the point this game pits two teams who have struggled to protect their passers. The Bucs have allowed a sacks-per-pass-attempt rate of 11.36%, which ranks 30th in the NFL, but the Titans' numbers are even worse, at 15.12% and last in the league. The Bucs' problems have been more recent, with Winston getting sacked 13 times in the last two games, while the Titans have already allowed one nine-sack game and another seven-sack game. It's certainly possible that both offenses will pull together and provide better protection in this game, disappointing those hoping to see a lot of quarterbacks hitting the ground, but the numbers suggest there are opportunities for pass-rushers on both sides. And while the Bucs could get Pierre-Paul back, the Titans already added another stud to their front last week when rookie first-rounder Jeffery Simmons made his NFL debut and immediately collected his first sack.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. Titans S Kevin Byard

Winston has thrown 10 interceptions this season, but eight of those have come in two games, as he's also had long stretches of sharp play and demonstrably good decision-making. Obviously, the Buccaneers want to see Winston rebound from his rough outing before the bye and get back closer to error-free football, but the Titans' experienced secondary won't make that particularly easy. Byard has 15 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season, the most by any defender in the NFL in that span. He is an outstanding deep safety with a knack for getting to the football, and he rarely misses when he gets a chance at a takeaway. While Winston has to avoid holding onto the ball too long and his pass-catchers have to gain quick separation from Tennessee cornerbacks, he also has to make sure he doesn't let Byard figure out where he's going with the football.

2. Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves

Tennessee has four receivers with 20 or more catches and 215 or more yards, but they have none with more than 25 receptions or 337 yards. Brown, the rookie selected midway through the second round of this year's draft, is fourth on the team with 20 grabs but first with those 337 yards, and he's averaging a robust 3.9 yards per carry. Former Buccaneer slot man Adam Humphries, former first-round pick Corey Davis and tight end Delanie Walker (if healthy Sunday) all offer different sorts of challenges to the Bucs' defense but Brown is tough over the middle and is very good with the ball in his hands after the catch. Brown's style of play is similar to that of Godwin, and Buccaneers fans know how that is working out. When Brown lines up wide to the offense's right, he'll primarily be the responsibility of Hargreaves, who has 28 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed so far.

3. Buccaneers RG Earl Watford/RT Demar Dotson or Josh Wells vs. Titans DL Jeffery Simmons

We're hedging our bets here in a couple ways, most notably in noting that it could be Demar Dotson starting at right tackle, as in the first five games, or Josh Wells, who filled in for an injured Dotson in Week Six. Dotson was on the practice field in a limited fashion to start the week – clearly the bye week helped his hamstring injury – and the Bucs would obviously like to have him against a Titans team that rushes the passer well. That was true for Tennessee even before their 2019 first-round pick, Simmons, returned to action for the first time since tearing his ACL during draft preparations in February. Simmons was an instant hit in his debut against the Chargers, with four tackles, a sack and two QB hits. The Mississippi State product primarily plays the strongside end position in the Titans' 3-4 front, which means when there's a tight end over the right tackle he could be lined up over the guard or the tackle or in the gaps between those two and the tight end. In other words, more than one blocker is going to have his hands full trying to slow down the big and fast Simmons, who moves like Ndamukong Suh. Arians said Earl Watford played well in his start against Carolina, and with Alex Cappa already ruled out for Sunday he'll get another game at the right guard spot.

4. Titans LT Taylor Lewan vs. Buccaneers OLB Carl Nassib

Lewan went to the last three Pro Bowls but he was sidelined by an NFL suspension for the first four games of this season. The Titans' offensive line got off to a slow start, allowing 17 sacks in the first three games, and has only been a bit better in that regard since Lewan's turn. Still, he's a tough challenge for any Buccaneer defender trying to rush to Ryan Tannehill's blind side. At times, that will be Nassib, who got his second sack of the season in the Bucs' last game against the Panthers. Nassib may be seeing a higher number of one-on-one looks with opposing defenses paying more attention to Shaq Barrett following Barrett's nine-sack September. That could be doubly true if Pierre-Paul is indeed activated for Sunday's game and becomes part of the edge-rush rotation. Nassib and company will be looking to add to the whopping 31 sacks Tennessee has already allowed.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

· G Alex Cappa (forearm) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP; FRI: LP. Game Status: Questionable

· TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out

· WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – WEDS: NL; THURS: NO; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Not listed.

Titans:

· LB Jayon Brown (groin) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI:

· DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder) – WEDS: LP; THURS; LP; FRI:

· T Jack Conklin (quad) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI:

· WR Corey Davis (illness) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI:

· G Nate Davis (rib) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI:

· LB Rashaan Evans (shoulder) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP; FRI:

· LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP; FRI:

· CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI:

· CB Chris Milton (calf) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP: FRI:

· TE Delanie Walker (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI:

· LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI:

WEATHER FORECAST

Partly cloudy, high of 68, low of 49, 0% chance of rain, 65% humidity, winds out of the NW at 5 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Adrian Hill (10 seasons, 1st as a referee)

BETTING LINE

· Favorite: Titans (-2.0)

· Over/Under: 45.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Matt Gay, 49

Touchdowns: WR Chris Godwin, 6

Passing Yards: QB Jameis Winston, 1,771

Passer Rating: QB Jameis Winston, 84.9

Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 279

Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 43

Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 662

Interceptions: five tied w/1

Sacks: OLB Shaq Barrett, 9.0

Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 41

Titans-

Points Scored: RB Derrick Henry, 36

Touchdowns: RB Derrick Henry, 6

Passing Yards: QB Marcus Mariota, 1,179

Passer Rating: QB Ryan Tannehill, 105.2

Rushing Yards: RB Derrick Henry, 506

Receptions: WR Adam Humphries, 25

Receiving Yards: WR A.J. Brown, 337

Interceptions: S Kevin Byard, 3

Sacks: OLB Harold Landry, 4.0

Tackles: LB Rashaan Evans, 55

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 4th (28.8 ppg)

Total Offense: 15th (367.7 ypg)

Passing Offense: 9th (269.5 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 21st (98.2 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-12th (21.7)

Third-Down Pct.: 20th (35.5%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.36%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 18th (54.6%)

Scoring Defense: 30th (30.8 ppg)

Total Defense: 22nd (372.5 ypg)

Passing Defense: 32nd (304.5 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 1st (68.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 25th (22.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 11th (35.8%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (5.20%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-15th (54.6%)

Turnover Margin: t-21st (-2)

Titans-

Scoring Offense: 27th (17.3 ppg)

Total Offense: 26th (306.6 ypg)

Passing Offense: 27th (204.6 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 19th (102.0 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 24th (18.6)

Third-Down Pct.: 25th (32.6%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 32nd (15.12%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 12th (61.1%)

Scoring Defense: 4th (16.0 ppg)

Total Defense: 8th (328.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 10th (232.9 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 13th (95.1 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t5th (18.4)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 4th (31.0%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 13th (7.69%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-20th (61.1%)

Turnover Margin: t-5th (+4)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· WR Mike Evans has 45 career touchdowns, 44 on receptions and one on a fumble recovery in the end zone. He has four scores this season and needs just one more to tie James Wilder for the second-most touchdowns in team history.

· Evans has 422 career receptions and needs nine more to claim the Buccaneers' all-time record in that category, currently held by former RB James Wilder at 430. Evans is already the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

· Even after being idle in Week Seven, WR Chris Godwin retains a share of the NFL's lead with six touchdown catches. He is also second in the league with 662 receiving yards, first among players with only six games played so far. Godwin has at least 125 receiving yards in each of his last three games, already a team record. The last player to hit that mark in four consecutive games was Odell Beckham with the Giants over the last four weeks of the 2014 season.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Bruce Arians on evaluating the team during the bye week and what potential changes might be made: "Without giving away game plan stuff, it's moving certain people around. The biggest thing about self-scouting is finding your tendencies throughout the season and seeing if you can make them to your advantage [on] both sides of the ball. But, [there were] no major changes. … I don't like the word 'analytics;' I like to still call it 'self-scout.' It's something that you do very strongly that week, and look at the success rate from everything – from each formation to each personnel group – everything good, bad, ugly – and hopefully get rid of the ugly and get more good."

· OLB Jason Pierre-Paul on returning to practice and whether he expects to be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list prior to Sunday's game: "To be honest, it felt great. It's been a long journey, but I still got a lot going on – but it's been great working with my teammates. I feel good, superb. … I have no expectations. The moment they release me to go out there, I'll be out there. Right now, I'm good, I'm back practicing, so we'll see."

· WR Mike Evans on wanting to get back to a more physical style of play at his position: "This year I haven't been as physical, I haven't had to push off as much. I feel like I'm winning cleaner at the line now. But I need to be more physical, definitely. I need to take it back to the first couple years in the league and start getting extra-physical. It's a little easier to be physical against quicker-twitch guys."

· Arians on wanting to get back to a more balanced offensive attack: "You always want to have balance, especially through three quarters. You play the fourth quarter to win the game – with the lead, you're going to run it more, when you're down two touchdowns, you're going to throw it every down. The running game gets out the window when you go down that many points. But we'd like to stay 50-50, at least through three quarters, and then see what we've got to do to win the game."