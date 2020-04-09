Daily Bucs Trivia: Friend and Foe 

Now on to the question, which is simple and needs no preamble but might be deceivingly hard to figure out.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 9:

Who is the only person in franchise history that has played FOR the Buccaneers in at least 20 regular-season games and AGAINST the Buccaneers in at least 20 regular-season games?

Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: As many fans figured out quickly on Twitter, the player in question had to be from one of Tampa Bay's division rivals, because without two games against each other a year it would take a long time to get to 20 games played against the Buccaneers. And eventually fans figured out that this was not an NFC South rival but a team from the old NFC Central. Minnesota, in particular.

Hall-of-Fame guard Randall McDaniel played his first 12 seasons (1988-99) with the Vikings, and during that time he faced the Buccaneers on 23 occasions. It would have been 24 but one of the only two games he missed during his career was one against Tampa Bay in 1989. McDaniel then spent his last two years starting for the Buccaneers, giving him 32 games played in the pewter and red.