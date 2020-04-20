Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daily Bucs Trivia: Almost a Touchdown

Another week of Buccaneers trivia focuses on an amazing coincidence regarding two of the longest non-scoring defensive plays in team history

Apr 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

181230_kms_Falcons_Bucs_143
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Detail shot of the NFL logo on a football before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kevin Sabitus/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hey, everyone, NFL Draft Week has finally arrived! And you know what that means: Daily Bucs Trivia! (Don't overthink it.)

Each workday in April I'm posting a Bucs-related trivia question at 10:00 a.m. ET for your enjoyment, or perhaps frustration. At 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. Today's question regards long defensive plays that did not reach the end zone, and a weird coincidence between two of them.

In last year's season finale against Atlanta, Jason Pierre-Paul chopped the ball out of Matt Ryan's hands and it shot forward towards the Buccaneers' goal line. Or, more accurately, directly towards rookie linebacker Devin White, who was already in a sprint when he caught it on a bounce and took off in the other direction. White wouldn't be touched as he raced 91 yards for a Tampa Bay touchdown.

That happened to be the longest fumble return in the franchise's 44-season history, breaking a record that had stood for 39 years. During a game at Houston on October 19, 1980, Earl Campbell took a handoff to the left and gained eight yards before Danny Reece forced a fumble and recovered it. Reece took a few steps with the ball and then lateraled it to Cedric Brown, who was on the Bucs' 20-yard line when he caught it. Brown, who ran the rest of the way for a touchdown, didn't get credit for a fumble recovery, but he did get credit for an 80-yard fumble return. That was the longest in team history and it stood until the most recent game played.

So here's a list of the five longest regular-season fumble returns in Buccaneer history:

1. Devin White, 91t, vs. Atlanta, 12/29/19

2. Cedric Brown, 80t, at Houston, 10/19/80

3. Martin Mayhew, 78t, vs. Minnesota, 10/15/95

4. ?????????, 72, at Buffalo, 9/20/09

5. David Logan, 60t, vs. Detroit, 12/14/80

Wait, has the identity of the player with the fourth-longest return been lost to the annals of time? No, I just don't want to reveal it yet because this is where that aforementioned coincidence comes in. See, here are the five longest interception returns in Buccaneers history:

1. Shelton Quarles, 98t, vs. Green Bay, 10/7/01

2. Derrick Brooks, 97t, at Baltimore, 9/15/02

3. Mason Foster, 85t, vs. New Orleans, 9/15/13

4. ?????????, 84, vs. Oakland, 12/28/08

5. Leonard Johnson, 83t, vs. San Diego, 11/11/12

Hmm, we're missing a name again. The first thing I need to point out is that the number representing the length of each return is usually followed by a "t." That indicates that it went for a touchdown. So, White's 91-yard score is listed as "91t." The two returns in which I have not yet identified the player responsible both are missing the "t." That means we're talking about the longest non-scoring fumble return and the longest non-scoring interception return in team history.

And here's the amazing part: The name that replaces those question marks on both lists is the same player.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 20:

Which single player is responsible for the longest non-scoring fumble return AND the longest non-scoring interception return in Buccaneers history?

That's it. Nothing more to explain. Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: Sabby Piscitelli.

The Buccaneers visited the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the 2009 season, and in the final minute of the first half, Fred Jackson took a handoff to the right where he was met by Ronde Barber. Barber forced a fumble and Piscitelli scooped it up at the Bucs' 20-yard line on a dead run. Piscitelli sprinted down the left sideline and looked almost certain to score but hustling wideout Roscoe Parrish just managed to dive and catch his feet, tripping him up at the eight-yard line. Cadillac Williams caught an eight-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

In the previous year's season finale, the Buccaneers played host to the Oakland Raiders at Raymond James Stadium, and early in the fourth quarter JaMarcus Russell threw deep in the direction of Zach Miller. Piscitelli picked it off at the Buccaneers' five and managed to take it back deep into Oakland territory before Russell got him down at the 11. Coincidentally, this turnover also resulted in an eight-yard touchdown for Cadillac Williams.

And those two plays remain the longest non-scoring fumble return and longest non-scoring interception return in Buccaneers history. Making this even more of a surprise is that was the only fumble recovery of Piscitelli's NFL career. The interception was one of the five he recorded as a Buccaneer.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 1-9

From second-year WR Jaelon Darden and his battle for the return job to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's expected promotion to a starting spot, we start our 'Camp Goals' rundown with the players in jersey numbers 1-9

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Hits the Ground Running in Year Two

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick a year ago, is likely in line for a more prominent job in 2022 and could provide more production out of a more focused role

news

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion

news

What to Watch For at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The onfield workouts at the Scouting Combine begin on Thursday (and will be televised by NFL Network), and viewers should pay attention to 40-times, small-school prospects and the quarterback shakeout

news

Offensive Line Will Remain a Priority for Bucs

With Ali Marpet riding off into retirement and free agency possibly calling for Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa, the Bucs have some work to do up front but will continue emphasizing strength up front

news

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around

news

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.

news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring

news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact

news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done

news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends

news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined

Advertising