Daily Bucs Trivia: Almost a Touchdown

And here's the amazing part: The name that replaces those question marks on both lists is the same player.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 20:

Which single player is responsible for the longest non-scoring fumble return AND the longest non-scoring interception return in Buccaneers history?

That's it. Nothing more to explain. Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: Sabby Piscitelli.

The Buccaneers visited the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the 2009 season, and in the final minute of the first half, Fred Jackson took a handoff to the right where he was met by Ronde Barber. Barber forced a fumble and Piscitelli scooped it up at the Bucs' 20-yard line on a dead run. Piscitelli sprinted down the left sideline and looked almost certain to score but hustling wideout Roscoe Parrish just managed to dive and catch his feet, tripping him up at the eight-yard line. Cadillac Williams caught an eight-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

In the previous year's season finale, the Buccaneers played host to the Oakland Raiders at Raymond James Stadium, and early in the fourth quarter JaMarcus Russell threw deep in the direction of Zach Miller. Piscitelli picked it off at the Buccaneers' five and managed to take it back deep into Oakland territory before Russell got him down at the 11. Coincidentally, this turnover also resulted in an eight-yard touchdown for Cadillac Williams.