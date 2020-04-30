Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 10:00 AM

Daily Bucs Trivia: Last Call

Our final installment in April's run of Buccaneer trivia quizzes fittingly focuses on the last time a Buccaneer player or the team as a whole accomplished certain things

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Detail shot of the NFL logo on a football before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kevin Sabitus/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cue Boyz II Men because we have come to the end of the road in our month-long journey through the trivia and minutiae of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-year existence. For this final April workday I'm posting the last bit of Daily Bucs Trivia; I'll return at 4:00 p.m. ET to add the answer and share it on Twitter.

And you know, there's a last time for everything. I happen to be in possession of a file with that exact name: "Last Time." With it, we keep track of the most recent occurrence of about 65 different individual or team achievements. For instance, the last Buccaneer with 150+ rushing yards in a game was Jacquizz Rogers (yes, I'm determined to mention him in as many trivia quizzes as possible) at San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2016. The last time the Buccaneers recovered three opponent fumbles as a team was at Atlanta on Nov. 1, 2015. You get the idea.

Well, since this is our last go-around, I'm going to pull from that file and create a list of eight notable Buccaneer team and individual accomplishments. Your job is…well, that gets me to today's question.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 30:

Put the list below in the correct chronological order of when each one was last accomplished by a Buccaneer player or the team as a whole in the regular season. Arrange them from most to least recent.

• The last time the Buccaneers' defense secured six takeaways in a game

• The last time a Tampa Bay punter blasted a punt of 70 or more yards

• The last time the Bucs shut out an opponent

• The last time a Buccaneer scored three rushing touchdowns in a single game

• The last time a Buccaneer returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown

• The last time the Buccaneers had two 100-yard rushers in the same game

• The last time a Buccaneer kicker pulled off a successful onside kick

• The last time Tampa Bay held an opponent to fewer than 200 net yards in a game

Answers: Here is the order those events should be placed in, from most to least recent, along with some details…

1. The last time a Buccaneer kicker pulled off a successful onside kick.

The last time this occurred was on Nov. 17, 2013 with the Falcons visiting Raymond James Stadium. Bobby Rainey's 43-yard touchdown run gave the Buccaneers a 10-3 lead in the second quarter and then Michael Koenen pulled off the surprise onside kick, with wide receiver and special teams ace Russell Shepard recovering for Tampa Bay. The Bucs won the game, 41-28.

2. The last time a Buccaneer scored three rushing touchdowns in a single game

This is also the last and only time a Buccaneer has scored four rushing touchdowns in a game, and one of just two times that a Tampa Bay player has scored four TDs of any kind in a game. That latter record was first set by tight end Jimmie Giles against Miami on Oct. 20, 1985, and not equaled until Doug Martin had his memorably huge game at Oakland on Nov. 4, 2012. No Buc has scored three rushing touchdowns in a game since, though wide receiver Breshad Perriman caught three touchdown passes against Detroit last December.

3. The last time Tampa Bay held an opponent to fewer than 200 net yards in a game

This is not terribly uncommon in Bucs annals but it's been nearly a decade since the last time it happened. Tampa Bay held Seattle to just 174 yards of offense in a 38-15 drubbing of Seattle in Tampa on Dec. 26, 2010.

4. The last time the Bucs shut out an opponent

Tampa Bay has pitched nine regular-season shutouts during its franchise existence, but seven of them are bunched between 1998 and 2004, during the Bucs' long run of defensive dominance. One of the outliers is a 21-0 downing of the 49ers in San Francisco on Nov. 21, 2010. That's the team's most recent shutout.

5. The last time the Buccaneers' defense secured six takeaways in a game.

This most recently occurred in the 2007 season, when Washington visited Tampa on Nov. 25. Despite being out-gained in total yards by a 412-192 margin, the Buccaneers won, 19-13. That was surely the result of interceptions by Ronde Barber and Brian Kelly as well as two fumble recoveries by Tanard Jackson and one each by Kevin Carter and Greg White, who had not yet legally changed his name to Stylez G. White.

6. The last time a Tampa Bay punter blasted a punt of 70 or more yards

This dates all the way back to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. On December 1, 2002, punter Tom Tupa blasted a 71-yard punt in the Superdome, though it did not stop the New Orleans Saints from beating the eventual champs, 23-20. No Bucs punter since has hit a punt of 70 or more yards.

7. The last time a Buccaneer returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown

This is a pretty rare occurrence overall; in fact, it has never happened against the Buccaneers. It's been two decades since a Tampa Bay player did it, as cornerback Donnie Abraham picked up a loose ball after defensive tackle Warren Sapp blocked a Gary Anderson field goal attempt at Minnesota on Oct. 9, 2000. Abraham returned it 53 yards for the score.

8. The last time the Buccaneers had two 100-yard rushers in the same game

This is also rare in Bucs history…very rare, as it's only happened once. You probably won't be surprised to learn that the 100-yard tandem was the Thunder & Lightning duo of Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn. On Nov. 1, 1998, Alstott ran for 128 yards and Dunn added 115 more against the Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling 27-24 Bucs victory. That would prove to be the only regular season game the '98 Vikings lost.

