Derrick Brooks to Receive Commendation from Boys and Girls Club

WHAT: Buccaneers LB Derrick Brooks will serve as the celebrity guest speaker at the 18th Annual Boys & Girls Club Steak Dinner. During the event, Boys and Girls Club officials will recognize Brooks for his support of the Club, commending his "Brooks` Bunch" program that offers Boys & Girls Club members opportunities to attend Buccaneers games and travel around the world on educational field trips.
WHO: Brooks, Boys and Girls Club members and their parents will attend the sold-out banquet.
WHEN: Thursday, October 7
TIME: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: Higgins Hall 5225 North Himes Avenue, Tampa
