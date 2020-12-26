Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Lions

The 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the 5-9 Detroit Lions on Saturday, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿. Ronald Jones will miss a second straight game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means Fournette should get another chance to show off his skills as the Bucs' lead back. The former Jaguar showed off the tough-running part of his arsenal in Atlanta, powering through the pile for two short touchdowns and gaining some tough yards at key moments on the way to 49 yards on 14 carries. The Bucs would like to see more of that, plus the explosive-play part of his game, which showed up early in the season on a 46-yard touchdown run against Carolina. The Bucs didn't try to hard to establish a ground game in Atlanta, throwing often on their first few drives and later being forced to score quickly after getting down by 17 points. Things could be different at Ford Field on Saturday because the Lions' defense has allowed 137.3 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry this season, as well as a whopping 24 rushing touchdowns. Detroit also has a number of defensive linemen sidelined by injuries and has recently turned to some practice squad players to fill in and take a large number of snaps. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's offensive line is in good health and could be in position this weekend to open up some wide rushing lanes for Fournette.

S ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ The heady rookie made one of the most important plays of the game in Atlanta, catching up with a momentarily wide-open Calvin Ridley in the back corner of the end zone and diving to bat away what looked like a sure touchdown pass. That and a Devin White sack forced Atlanta to settle for a field goal and a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. In turn, Antonio Brown's touchdown catch on the next possession proved to be the game-winning score rather than merely a game-tying TD. Winfield has been making clutch plays for the Buccaneers all season as he continues to operate as if he's already been in the league five years. There's a good chance Tampa Bay's defense will be without top corner Carlton Davis on Saturday, and while cornerback Ross Cockrell will be the one getting the biggest bump in snaps, Head Coach Bruce Arians also mentioned that some versatile players in the secondary would allow the team to mix in some other defensive packages, too. That's probably most relevant to Winfield, who has already shown he can play all over the defense like a younger Tyrann Mathieu. Winfield could even give the Bucs' some snaps as a slot corner, as he did at times earlier in the year. Tampa Bay's defense has only generated one turnover in the last two games but coordinator Todd Bowles knows they come in bunches, and it could be Winfield that gets the ball rolling again in that category on Saturday.

WR ﻿Antonio Brown﻿. Brown, who joined the Buccaneers in Week Nine, contributed 25 catches over his first five games with his new team, a good number of them chain-movers on third down. What Brown hadn't done through that five-game span was haul in any of the explosive downfield plays he was known for during his incredibly productive tenure in Pittsburgh. Last Sunday, Brown finally got one of those, and at a great time, as his 46-yard touchdown catch on a straight go route proved to be the game-winning points. Brown has settled in as the Bucs' primary third receiver, and given that the team already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to provide big plays, he doesn't necessarily need a bunch of 50-yard bombs to be very helpful to the cause on offense. Still, they don't hurt, and now that he and Tom Brady have finally clicked maybe that will open the floodgates and Brown will turn in some more big plays during these crucial final two weeks of the regular season. This week he'll be facing a Lions defense that is down its top two cornerbacks and is 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game and 31st in yards allowed per pass play.

DL ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿. This is not the first time that Suh has gone back to Detroit, his original NFL home, to play the Lions. He and the Buccaneers were there just last December and Suh contributed three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits to the cause in a 38-16 win for the visitors. In fact, this is the third straight year that Suh has gone back to Motown for a game, as his 2018 Los Angeles Rams also won in Detroit, 30-16, helped by his six tackles and two quarterback hits. The Lions made Suh the second-overall pick, and first non-quarterback, in the 2010 draft and he went on to play five seasons and make four Pro Bowls with Detroit. Suh has 5.0 more sacks this year to give him 63.5 in his career, and he also has 16 quarterback hits, including four in the Bucs' last three games. Only Suh knows if playing against the Lions, especially in Detroit, offers him added motivation, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise. The Lions may be without their Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, due to a throat injury, and the Lions left guard is a rookie, albeit one who has had a pretty strong debut campaign in Jonah Jackson. Tampa Bay's three leading sack producers are their two outside linebackers (Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett) and blitzing inside linebacker Devin White, but it could be the men in the middle who provide the pressure this Sunday, with Suh leading the way.