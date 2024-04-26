 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts

Apr 26, 2024 at 06:54 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

240426_KZ_GrahamBartonPressConference_0205
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Round One, the Buccaneers solidified the interior of their offensive line with Duke's Graham Barton. Annually, the selection of new players prompts report card grades from a variety of analysts across the NFL landscape. Following the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the club's selection of Barton, an athletic specimen, the Bucs' received positive feedback. Here are some of the initial evaluations from Thursday night:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): A

Reuter praised Barton's nasty demeanor and position versatility on the field.

"Barton missed the end of Duke's season due to injury but was still a first-round pick thanks to a strong pro day and fine game film. He started at left tackle for three of his four seasons with the Blue Devils, displaying great pass-protection skills by using natural bend and agility on the edge and a stout anchor. However, Barton projects to play guard or center (where he started as a freshman) for the Bucs due to his intelligence, tenacious blocking and average length (32 7/8-inch arm). Tampa Bay needed to find another interior lineman, so this pick makes a lot of sense."

Bleacher Report (Brent Sobleski): B

Sobleski noted Barton's impressing outing at Duke's Pro Day, where he posted a sub-5.0-second 40-yard dash, 4.54-second short shuttle and 7.31 three-cone drill.

"First, Barton's positional flexibility makes him one of the class' most valuable blockers. The 6'5", 313-pound prospect began his collegiate career as Duke's starting center during his true freshman campaign. He then bumped out to left tackle for the last two seasons before declaring early for the NFL draft. He has the ability to play all five offensive line positions if necessary."

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman): A-

Baumgardner and Dochterman describe Barton as one of the most versatile in the class and point out his upside to slide inside for the Bucs at center – where he played as a true freshman (five game starts).

"One of the most powerful linemen in the class, Barton doesn't have ideal length to play outside in the NFL. His power and IQ (along with his feet) are more than enough to be terrific inside, though.. He's probably an interior-only lineman in the NFL, but he has a chance to be very good for a long time."

Pro Football Focus (PFF.com staff): Good

Athleticism became the key component that solidified his first-round status, repeatedly mentioned by analysts and PFF reiterated the trait.

"Tampa Bay is set at tackle with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, so Barton is sure to play inside. He has experience at center and enough athleticism to play anywhere up front. Barton earned an 88.7 overall PFF grade across the last two seasons, which stands as the fifth-best among all FBS tackles in that span."

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco): A

Prisco described Barton's position flexibility and capability of serving as an immediate impact maker for the Buccaneers at center or guard.

"This is a great pick. They have major issues at center and a question at left guard and he can play both. I love this pick. Barton will move inside from tackle, but he can play there in a pinch too."

Related Content

news

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team
news

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen
news

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker
news

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Photos of OLB Chris Braswell | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Alabama OLB Chris Braswell, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Chris Braswell 57th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Alabama OLB Chris Braswell in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 57 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

Graham Barton on Protecting Baker Mayfield, Joining Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media during his introductory press conference with General Manager Jason Licht & Head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center. C Barton discussed his love for the game of football, playing with violent intent and earning the respect of QB Baker Mayfield along with the rest of his teammates.

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker

Graham Barton Will Wear #62 for Bucs | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

Photos of Graham Barton's First Day as a Buccaneer

View photos of C Graham Barton's first day as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call First Round Draft Pick Graham Barton

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Duke C Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

View Highlights of Graham Barton | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Duke center Graham Barton's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Jason Licht on Energy Graham Barton Brings to Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following his selection of Duke Center Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thought process behind the selection, QB Baker Mayfield's reaction to the pick and how C Barton reminds him of former offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

Graham Barton: 'I Play With Grit, I Play With Passion' | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. C Barton discussed heading to Tampa Bay, what he brings to the table and his excitement to play alongside the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Graham Barton 26th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Duke Center Graham Barton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 26 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Breaking Down Graham Barton's College Highlights

Take a look at a highlight breakdown of the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Center Graham Barton, who was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising