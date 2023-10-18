Falcons-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Seven

TOP STORYLINES

First Place on the Line – Before kickoff of their late-afternoon game against Detroit last Sunday, the Buccaneers watched the Commanders stave off a Falcons rally and the Houston Texans do the same against the New Orleans Saints. That gave the Bucs a chance to increase their lead in the NFC South to a game and a half, but they couldn't take advantage, taking a 20-6 defeat. (Coincidentally, the Falcons lost by the same score in Detroit in Week Three.) Thus, Atlanta will have a shot at passing the 3-2 Buccaneers in the standings and either taking over sole possession of first place or sharing it with the Saints. Both the Buccaneers and Falcons will know by then if the 3-3 Saints have kept place because they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. The Buccaneers have had at least a share of first place in the NFC South for 38 of the last 39 weeks, dating back to Week Four of the 2021 campaign; the Falcons could say the same for the first three weeks of this season, but prior to that last had a share of first in Week Nine of 2022. The Buccaneers are trying to win a third consecutive division title for the first time in franchise history while Atlanta last won the NFC South in 2016. If both teams can remain NFC playoff contenders, that could lead to an uncommon occurrence – the only two seasons in which the Bucs and Falcons each made the playoffs were 2002 and 1982.

Getting In Gear – The Buccaneers scored a season-low six points against Detroit and for the first time in five starts with the team, Baker Mayfield did not throw a touchdown pass. He almost threw one. Early in the first quarter he uncorked a pass intended for Mike Evans, who was well behind the Lions defense and seemingly in position to make a 92-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, the ball never got to Evans because Isaiah Buggs got a mitt on at the line of scrimmage and Will Harris intercepted the deflection. That was one of a handful of painfully missed opportunities, including two downfield shots to rookie wideout Trey Palmer that were out of his reach. Mayfield still has a good 7-3 TD-INT ratio, and he had a strong outing before the Bucs' bye week with three touchdown passes against a very good Saints defense. Tampa Bay's offense is clearly still coming together under new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales and the running game has not yet taken off despite obvious attempts to field a balanced attack. Head Coach Todd Bowles called the loss to Detroit a "clunker," and the Bucs will now seek to show that, offensively, it was just a minor bump in the road. It won't be easy against a Falcons' defense that, as noted above, ranks fourth in yards allowed, as well as fourth in passing yards allowed.

Dialing Up the Pressure – Will Todd Bowles try to disrupt Atlanta's young and still relatively green quarterback with a significant number and variety of blitzes? Is Samuel L. Jackson a Falcons fan? We know Bowles is comfortable sending extra pass rushers against almost any quarterback; through six weeks, Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with a 41.0% blitz rate. Only the Vikings and their even more aggressive defensive play caller, Brian Flores, blitz more often, at a whopping 57.1%. And how important is it for the Bucs to find some way to put pressure on Desmond Ridder? Take a look at his performance in the loss to Washington, which rarely got pressure on him. He was 23 of 36 for 284 yards and two touchdowns when not pressured but 0-4 with a pick on those few pressured moments. Overall, when pressured this season, Ridder has completed 52.1% of his passes, put up a passer rating of 67.3 and has an expected points added (EPA) figure of -51.7, the latter of which is seventh worst in the NFL. Ideally, the Buccaneers' defense can get pressure on the quarterback without a high volume of blitzes, but if Atlanta's talented offensive line makes that difficult we can probably expect to see some extra defenders coming after Ridder.