Fantasy Football Weekly: Bucs vs. Saints

RB Khiry Robinson has been out since Week 9 and RB Mark Ingram was placed on IR this week. That leaves Spiller as the top back for the Saints and he has rushed the ball just 31 times. It is possible that he will see a fairly even split in carries with RB Tim Hightower. Where Spiller thrives is in the receiving game, he has 29 catches this year for 216 yards and two TDs. With a bigger workload, Spiller becomes solid RB2/Flex starter, especially in PPR leagues. Hightower has just four fantasy points this season, with a questionable workload, it is hard to be confident plugging him into your lineup.

WRs Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead, Marques Colston

After being limited in practice Cooks should play this week, he ranks 12th in the league in WR PPR fantasy points. He has 11 points in the first matchup with the Bucs and put up 22 last week against CAR's Josh Norman, one of the leagues best CBs. Start him as normal.

After a few explosive weeks, Snead has cooled down with just nine points over the last three games. He did have 44 yards and a score against the Bucs the first time around. He is a risky flex option due to recent inconsistency.

Marques Colston had his second best game of the season when he played the Bucs, but that was just a 10-point fantasy outing. He has only one other double-digit fantasy performance this season.