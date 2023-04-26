List of All of the Bucs Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay has its own picks in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth rounds. On March 15, the Buccaneers picked up the Texans' sixth-round pick in a trade that sent guard Shaq Mason to Houston along with a seventh-round pick. They will pick three times in the sixth round, occupying two of first four spots in that stanza, and once in the seventh, as they also own the Indianapolis Colts' selection in Round Six and a compensatory pick in Round Seven. The Bucs previously traded away their own picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.