List of All of the Bucs Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and will run from Thu, Apr 27, 2023 – Sat, Apr 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tampa Bay has its own picks in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth rounds. On March 15, the Buccaneers picked up the Texans' sixth-round pick in a trade that sent guard Shaq Mason to Houston along with a seventh-round pick. They will pick three times in the sixth round, occupying two of first four spots in that stanza, and once in the seventh, as they also own the Indianapolis Colts' selection in Round Six and a compensatory pick in Round Seven. The Bucs previously traded away their own picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.
Here's the full list of the Buccaneers' nine 2023 draft picks, listed by round, pick in round and overall number of the selection:
- Round One, Pick 19, 19th Overall
- Round Two, Pick 19, 50th Overall
- Round Three, Pick 19, 82nd Overall
- Round Five, Pick 19, 153rd Overall
- Round Five, Pick 41, 175th Overall*
- Round Six, Pick 2, 179th Overall~
- Round Six, Pick 4, 181st Overall^
- Round Six, Pick 19, 196th Overall
- Round Seven, Pick 35, 252nd Overall*
* Compensatory pick
~ From the Houston Texans
^ From the Indianapolis Colts
+ From the New York Jets