Give Me Five: Bucs' Biggest Statistical Improvements in 2020

Last week, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali had to come up with the top five individual seasons by Tampa Bay Buccaneers players over the last 10 seasons. Why? Because I told her to.

Don't worry, this isn't a one-way street. Later in the week I had to choose the five most exciting Buccaneer victories of the last two decades. That was the topic Carmen assigned to me.

And that's the conceit of our new "Give Me Five" series. Each of us gets to do one Top Five list a week – and everyone loves writing and reading internet lists – but the twist is that we don't get to pick our own topics. I choose one for Carmen; she chooses one for me.

It's a new week so it's once again my turn to assign a subject to Carmen. I thought she nailed the top-individual-seasons list, but this one will be different. Instead of looking back, we're going to look forward. After she provides her list and the reasons for her choices, I'll weigh in with my thoughts on her picks. On Friday, she will have the chance to turn the tables with a topic for me and her opinion of my selections.

Today's Topic: The five statistics in which the Buccaneers will improve most notably from 2019 to 2020.

Just to make this a little bit harder, I'm going to give an example of what I mean, which Carmen will then not be allowed to use in her list. I'm not looking for top-level statistics like games won or points scored; I want to go at least one level deeper, if not more. My example: Interceptions thrown. I think we all expect that having Tom Brady take over at quarterback will lead to fewer than the 30 interceptions suffered by the Buccaneers last season. Brady hasn't thrown 30 interceptions over the last four seasons combined!

There, I took the most obvious one, all while pretending to explain a very obvious concept. No interceptions for you! What else have you got, Carmen?

Carmen Vitali: It's ok, I like a challenge. I was also tempted to list 'giveaways' as just another blanket way of saying decreasing offensive turnovers but I refuse to go into semantics. But keep those offensive interceptions in mind as you go through the below list.

5. 12 personnel alignment/tight end production

This was a little bit of low-hanging fruit, considering Head Coach Bruce Arians said the other week that the Buccaneers' base offense is now 12 personnel, which means two tight ends on the field. In fact, the 12 personnel alignment was already the second-most utilized formation by the offense last season, though the production wasn't quite there from the tight end position last year. The snaps were, however. Tight end O.J. Howard played the most snaps of his career last season with 782, good for 69% of the team's offensive snaps. He was just asked to play a bit of a different role than he was used to in blocking instead of being more of a pure pass catcher or another wide receiver.