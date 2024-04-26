Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Licht has worked hard to instill a certain culture at the AdventHealth Training Center, and the results have shown on the field. The Buccaneers have made four straight playoff appearances, won a Super Bowl in 2020 and have snagged three consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history. Their moves this offseason – particularly re-signing Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Baker Mayfield – have suggested they expect to compete for the playoffs again in 2024, but also that they want to keep around the people who are instrumental in establishing that culture.

Barton – who Licht likened in various ways to such culture-setting Bucs linemen as Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs – would like to become one of those people.

"Obviously, I haven't played a snap in this league yet, so I have a lot of work to do to even be half as good as those guys, but I'm just excited for the opportunity," he said. "I appreciate their belief in me as a player and as a person. [I am] excited, like I said, to just get to work with these guys and prove them right and prove that they made the right decision and win some football games and be a part of this culture."

The idea of Barton being a good culture fit for the Buccaneers and potentially becoming a team leader down the road, seems particularly important at the offensive line position, given the responsibility that Licht puts on that group to be the Bucs' driving force.