 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:10 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Graham Barton, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn't been issued a playbook yet, so he doesn't yet know the specifics of how he will fit into the team's offensive schemes. Of course, the Buccaneers wouldn't have selected him 26th overall after months of game tape study if they had any doubts on that issue. For Barton, it's a secondary issue anyway; he already knows he and the Buccaneers are a good fit for a totally different reason.

"I think more for me – kind of how they alluded to it – it's about fitting the person and finding the right people to mesh together," said Barton during his introductory press conference at Buccaneers headquarter son Friday. "You can teach scheme, you can teach install and you can coach players, but you can't necessarily change their make-up as a person and who they are. I think that's step one. I met a few guys today and I'm just excited to grow those relationships and allow the coaches to coach me and allow them to fit me into the scheme where they see I can best help and go from there."

Barton's words were surely music to the ears of General Manager Jason Licht, who was sitting next to him at the press conference table. When discussing his growth as a draft-runner and the Bucs' increasing success with their picks through his tenure, Licht emphasized the work he and his crew have done to get better about evaluating a prospect as a whole person, beyond what's on the game tape.

File (4)
Buy Season Passes

"I think we've done a great job – I've done a better job, myself, as well – of going after the right kind of guy and avoiding the temptation to go after the talent and not necessarily the whole person," said Licht at his pre-draft media session two weeks ago. "I think we've done a great job – my staff has done a great job of identifying that with our character grade. We put a lot of stock into that. When you see players getting in trouble, suspended, whatever, I'll look it up and, yep, we had a 'do not touch' grade on them. It's been phenomenal in that regard."

The importance of relationships and team-building to Barton is evident in his collegiate experience. A three-star recruit in Tennessee, Barton received scholarship offers from a variety of high-powered football programs, including Mississippi State and Michigan State. He chose Duke primarily because of the connection he felt with former Head Coach David Cutcliffe. As he developed into a top-flight player for the Blue Devils, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2022, he had opportunities to enter the transfer portal, and a move likely would have included some monetary NIL benefits.

"First and foremost, I think I've always told myself I don't play football to make money – that's just a byproduct of working really hard," said Barton. "I play football because I love football. I want to continue to chase that success. Duke was the best situation for me. I loved my head coach, I loved my position coach, I loved my strength coach, I loved my teammates.

"My best friends are my teammates in that locker room coming from Duke, so there was no reason for me to leave and there was no amount of money that would've drawn me away. That will come if you stay true to who you are and your process. That really wasn't a concern for me. I knew I was in the right situation for me as a football player. Obviously, there was some interest, but I really chose not to entertain it."

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh, PA - November 19, 2022: The Pitt Panthers football team hosts the Duke Blue Devils at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh - Credit: Jeffrey Gamza
1 / 16

Pittsburgh, PA - November 19, 2022: The Pitt Panthers football team hosts the Duke Blue Devils at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh - Credit: Jeffrey Gamza

Jeffrey Gamza/Copyright 2022 - Jeffrey Gamza
duke_barton_graham_3
2 / 16
duke_barton_graham_2
3 / 16
Nat LeDonne/Nat LeDonne / Duke Athletics
duke_barton_graham_5
4 / 16
duke_barton_graham_4
5 / 16
Nat LeDonne/Nat LeDonne / Duke Athletics
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
6 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is congratulated by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) following a first half touchdown an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
7 / 16

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is congratulated by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) following a first half touchdown an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
8 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
9 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
11 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) makes a run covered by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
12 / 16

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) makes a run covered by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
duke_barton_graham_6
13 / 16
Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
14 / 16

Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Josh Reynolds
duke_barton_graham_7
15 / 16
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Licht has worked hard to instill a certain culture at the AdventHealth Training Center, and the results have shown on the field. The Buccaneers have made four straight playoff appearances, won a Super Bowl in 2020 and have snagged three consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history. Their moves this offseason – particularly re-signing Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Baker Mayfield – have suggested they expect to compete for the playoffs again in 2024, but also that they want to keep around the people who are instrumental in establishing that culture.

Barton – who Licht likened in various ways to such culture-setting Bucs linemen as Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs – would like to become one of those people.

"Obviously, I haven't played a snap in this league yet, so I have a lot of work to do to even be half as good as those guys, but I'm just excited for the opportunity," he said. "I appreciate their belief in me as a player and as a person. [I am] excited, like I said, to just get to work with these guys and prove them right and prove that they made the right decision and win some football games and be a part of this culture."

The idea of Barton being a good culture fit for the Buccaneers and potentially becoming a team leader down the road, seems particularly important at the offensive line position, given the responsibility that Licht puts on that group to be the Bucs' driving force.

"He's the epitome of what we look for in this culture that we're building here – that Todd [Bowles] wants and we want here – to lead our draft class [and] not only lead our draft class, but to lead our team," he said. "We're all depending on that O-Line room, so the addition of him to that O-Line room is going to help us out tremendously."

Related Content

news

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts
news

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen
news

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker
news

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Photos of OLB Chris Braswell | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Alabama OLB Chris Braswell, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Chris Braswell 57th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Alabama OLB Chris Braswell in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 57 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

Graham Barton on Protecting Baker Mayfield, Joining Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media during his introductory press conference with General Manager Jason Licht & Head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center. C Barton discussed his love for the game of football, playing with violent intent and earning the respect of QB Baker Mayfield along with the rest of his teammates.

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker

Graham Barton Will Wear #62 for Bucs | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

Photos of Graham Barton's First Day as a Buccaneer

View photos of C Graham Barton's first day as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call First Round Draft Pick Graham Barton

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Duke C Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

View Highlights of Graham Barton | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Duke center Graham Barton's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Jason Licht on Energy Graham Barton Brings to Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following his selection of Duke Center Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thought process behind the selection, QB Baker Mayfield's reaction to the pick and how C Barton reminds him of former offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

Graham Barton: 'I Play With Grit, I Play With Passion' | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. C Barton discussed heading to Tampa Bay, what he brings to the table and his excitement to play alongside the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Graham Barton 26th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Duke Center Graham Barton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 26 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Breaking Down Graham Barton's College Highlights

Take a look at a highlight breakdown of the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Center Graham Barton, who was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising