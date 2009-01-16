Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gruden, Allen Dismissed

On Friday, the Buccaneers dismissed Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Bruce Allen

Jan 15, 2009 at 07:00 PM
gruden-allen01_16_09_1.jpg

Jon Gruden was head coach of the Buccaneers from 2002-08; Bruce Allen arrived as general manager in 2004

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that they have dismissed head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Bruce Allen.

"We will be forever grateful to Jon for bringing us the Super Bowl title, and we thank Bruce for his contributions to our franchise," said Buccaneers Co-Chairman Joel Glazer. "However after careful consideration, we feel that this decision is in the best interest of our organization moving forward."

