Gruden, Allen Dismissed

Jon Gruden was head coach of the Buccaneers from 2002-08; Bruce Allen arrived as general manager in 2004
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that they have dismissed head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Bruce Allen.
"We will be forever grateful to Jon for bringing us the Super Bowl title, and we thank Bruce for his contributions to our franchise," said Buccaneers Co-Chairman Joel Glazer. "However after careful consideration, we feel that this decision is in the best interest of our organization moving forward."