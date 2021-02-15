How the Bucs Can Repeat as Champs in 2021

Win the NFC South

The 2020 Buccaneers became just the fourth NFL team ever to win three straight road games in order to qualify for the Super Bowl, following the 2005 Steelers, the 2007 Giants and the 2010 Packers. That's yet another incredible accomplishment for this team, but the 2021 Buccaneers would rather not have a shot at joining that list.

That feat is so rare because, obviously, it's incredibly hard to pull off. The Bucs had to beat four straight division winners in order to take the 2020 title. The run did start with a vulnerable Washington team that had won the NFC East with a 7-9 record, but then the next three opponents were all first or second conference seeds led by former Super Bowl MVPs. That's a gauntlet no team should be eager to face again.

The Buccaneers were the first Wild Card team to win (or even make it to) the Super Bowl since those 2010 Packers. They were the first team to play in the Super Bowl without a first-round bye since the 2012 Ravens. The odds will be heavily against any Wild Card team next season, so the Bucs would like to avoid being one of them.

With seven teams per conference in the playoffs now, only the top seed gets a first-round bye, which has lessened the advantage division-winners get a little bit. Still, every division winner starts the postseason at home, and that will presumably return to being a big advantage in 2021 with stadiums once again (hopefully) packed for the playoffs. The Buccaneers haven't won the NFC South since 2007. They'll take a Lombardi Trophy over that title any time, but it will be a lot easier to get another one if they can avoid another long road swing next January.

Add a few more role players in the 2021 draft

Tom Brady or no Tom Brady, would the Buccaneers have made it all the way to the top in 2020 without rookie right tackle ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and rookie safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿? Both were starters and high-level performers from Week One and both made the PFWA All-Rookie Team. One prominent NFL analyst even named Wirfs to his All-NFL Team as one of only two offensive tackles. Wirfs played every single offensive snap in 2020; Winfield missed the NFC Championship Game with an ankle sprain but otherwise played 98% of the team's defensive snaps. Wirfs allowed one sack all season; Winfield was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September.

The Bucs got Wirfs and Winfield with their first two picks in the 2020 draft. They don't necessarily need to hit back-to-back homers again to start the next draft, but they may need to find a couple new contributors in the first few rounds. Given their large number of pending free agents and a more restrictive salary cap than originally expected, the Buccaneers will probably have to focus most of their 2021 free agency work on keeping as much of their championship core intact, as noted above. If there are any departures, the best bet to find replacements will be in the draft rather than free agency.

As an example touched on above, the 2004 Patriots didn't lose much from the 2003 roster but they did see two of their starting down linemen depart via free agency. The Patriots were not particularly active in free agency in the spring of 2004 but they did find a big (literally) reinforcement for their front line in first-round defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. He would eventually become a star and a five-time Pro Bowler, but as a rookie Wilfork only started six games and had 2.0 sacks, though he played in every contest. It was a good depth addition for the Patriots at a rare position of need that year.

Have Tom Brady

Wait, did I already mention that one? Well, it's worth repeating anyway. No quarterback has won two consecutive Super Bowls since Tom Brady in 2003-04. He's won seven of those babies. Is there any player in league history who could make a team feel more confident about their championship chances than Brady?