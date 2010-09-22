Jackson Suspended, Will Miss Remainder of Season

Tanard Jackson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Jackson's suspension begins immediately. He is eligible for reinstatement beginning on September 22, 2011.
Statement by Buccaneers General Manager Mark Dominik:
"Tanard is a talented young man whom we hope is able to use this year to put his troubles behind him and ultimately return a stronger man and player.
"It's up to Tanard whether the team and our fans eventually realize his considerable promise."