Jason Pierre-Paul's Return is "Fantastic" So Far

"It felt great," said Pierre-Paul of the work he put in on Tuesday. "It's been a long journey and there's still a lot going on but it's been great working with my teammates.

"All I can say is everything is good right now. I'm on the right track, I'm keeping fit. I've got a lot to do in a short amount of time."

Actually, Pierre-Paul already is making an impact on the team, according to Arians, and has been in recent weeks since he began attending practice again and pitching in from the sideline.

"That's a huge thing because he has been one of the vocal leaders for a long time, and not having his presence – I can already feel the difference," said Arians. "Obviously, he's feeling his way football-wise, but the rest of it – last week, going out to practice, coaching, doing all those things, giving young guys advice – it's fantastic."

Pierre-Paul joined the Buccaneers in 2018 via a trade with the New York Giants, for whom he had played his first eight seasons and racked up 58.5 sacks. Tampa Bay, which hadn't had a player hit double digits in sacks in a season since Simeon Rice did so in 2005, wanted a boost for their edge rush and got it when Pierre-Paul broke that streak with 12.5 QB takedowns in his first year with the team. His presence also helped with the emergence of Carl Nassib, a September waiver claim from the Browns who put up a career-high 6.5 sacks of his own.

With new Head Coach Bruce Arians in charge in 2019 and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles installing a new, aggressive defense, the Buccaneers wanted even more help on the edges and plucked Shaq Barrett away from Denver Broncos in free agency. Pierre-Paul's accident kept the team from fielding those three together but Barrett exploded onto the scene with 9.0 September sacks anyway.

Now the Buccaneers may soon have those defenders together for the first time, and Pierre-Paul's presence would almost certainly lead to more one-on-ones for Barrett and Nassib. After his huge September, Barrett has seen a lot more double-team blocking the last two games, in which he has been held without a sack.

"He's a good player," said Pierre-Paul of Barrett. "He's a good player and I can't wait to get out there with him. Like I said I've got a lot of work to do in a short time, but I'm looking forward to it."

The Buccaneers had targeted a mid-October return for Pierre-Paul and couldn't have brought him back any sooner after placing him on the NFI list to start the regular season. Now the only obstacle to him getting back on the field on Sundays is his roster-exempt status, which can be eliminated at any time. Pierre-Paul said he never doubted that he would be back in action at some point this season, but he's not making any assumptions yet as to when that will be.