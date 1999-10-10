Jerry Wunsch to Address At-Risk Students at Local School

WHAT: Buccaneers T Jerry Wunsch will address a group of 60 at-risk students when he visits Azalea Middle School on Tuesday, October 12. Wunsch will introduce his game day ticket program that involves donating 24 tickets to each Buccaneers home game to students who have achieved certain behavior and academic standards.
WHO: T Jerry Wunsch
WHEN: Tuesday, October 12
TIME: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Azalea Middle School – Ms. Sherriffe`s classroom, 7855 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
727-893-2606
MEDIA CONTACT: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296